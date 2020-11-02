The ban on PUBG Mobile in India has shocked all of the game's fans in the country. With the PUBG Mobile servers officially shutting down, the game has now completely exited the world of Indian mobile gaming.

However, all is not lost. Due to the rise in the popularity of PUBG Mobile, there are a lot of games that have tried to recreate the same battle royale experience.

So without further ado, let's jump into the best offline games like PUBG Mobile to play after the server shutdown.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile to play after server shutdown in India

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image credits: APKPure.com)

ScarFall is one of the games that has borrowed a ton of gameplay elements from PUBG Mobile. It creates an action-packed experience for players who are fans of the battle royale genre.

Moreover, ScarFall also has offline game modes. It has a dynamic and varied AI, which allows the combat in the game to feel exceptionally immersive and challenging.

Download the game here.

2. Cover Fire

Cover Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Cover Fire is one of the best mobile shooting games that has an offline single-player mode for its users. It features 12 exciting story-like campaign games that players can enjoy.

The game also features cool war events like Zombie Survival or Black Ops. The in-game controls are easy to master, and the combat experience in the game is action-packed and immersive.

Download the game here.

3. Swag Shooter

Swag Shooter (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Created by the same developers that came up with ScarFall, Swag Shooter is a great alternative to PUBG Mobile. The game has similar characters to play with as well as a great first-person shooting interface.

Equipped with an equally fun offline mode, Swag Shooter focuses on the use of a dynamic and challenging AI to make sure that each enemy feels like a real person that the player must take down.

Download the game here.

4. Survival Battleground Free Fire

Survival Battleground Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Survival Battleground Free Fire is an exciting alternative to PUBG Mobile. It is heavily inspired by the battle royale genre and has tried to create gameplay that emulates the same.

With various game modes like a new Halloween inspired zombie mode as well as other challenging modes like sniper challenges, Survival Battleground is a good option if you're looking for offline gameplay.

Download the game here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 (Image credits: APKPure.com)

PVP Shooting Battle is one of the games that has been inspired by the PUBG Mobile gameplay. However, in an attempt to put their own unique spin on the battle royale gameplay, PVP Shooting Battle can be played both in an online multiplayer mode as well as an offline single-player mode.

With more than 20 adventurous offline missions as well as decent graphics and controls, PVP Shooting Battle is a must-try for any fan of PUBG Mobile.

Download the game here.