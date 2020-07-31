5 best Offline Games on Steam in 2020

Single-player or offline games have been an industry staple ever since the advent of video games. They are an integral part of the gaming experience, and despite the industry's and media outlets' claims of single-player games being a thing of the past, some of the best games of the last decade have been single-player games.

Over the past few years, studios such as Naughty Dog, Rockstar Games, and several others have proved that the single-player genre has a sizeable audience. Here we look at some of the best single-player games you can play in 2020.

Five best offline games on Steam in 2020

5) Monster Hunter: World

There are only a handful of games that will test your skills as much as Monster Hunter: World, and fewer still that are as fun as this game. Monster Hunter: World is one of the best games currently available for the PC and is an absolute blast from the moment you jump into the game.

If reading up and researching on monsters and then carefully executing your plan sounds like a fun time to you, then Monster Hunter: World will keep you engaged for a very long time.

4) Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Master Chief is one of the most iconic mascots of gaming. So much so that his avatar is synonymous with the Halo brand. The Master Chief Collection is an absolute must-have for fans of the franchise.

The Master Chief Collection includes Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST Campaign, and Halo 4.

Bringing the entire experience of the Halo story to the PC platform, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is one of the most value-for-money game collections on Steam.

3) Death Stranding

Death Standing might not be the most traditional of game in every sense of the word. The game is very much a single-player experience with some elements of online play with the player being able to use and see other people's structures in the game world.

However, the player can choose to play offline as well, and while it would make the game a tad bit difficult, it is still a viable way to play. Death Stranding is one of the unique experiences that you can have, and the game is downright beautiful in parts.

The game will hit you emotionally at various stages in the game, and the unexpected appearance of the excellent soundtrack provided by Low Roar never fails to impress.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

A game that needs no introduction, Rockstar's magnum opus, is quite possibly one of the most enjoyable open-world experiences of the past decade. The game's more methodical and melancholic tone is what sets it apart from the rest of Rockstar's roster.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is an enriching experience, and the open-world is filled with surprises and secrets, egging the player on to explore more.

The game, which serves as a prequel to the excellent Red Dead Redemption, is a brilliant story that ends in what is perhaps one of the best stories Rockstar has ever told.

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest offering by FromSoftware and is just as punishing as you might expect. However, Sekiro brings a level of verticality to the game that had not been seen before in the genre.

With the addition of more mobility, and the grapple-hook, Sekiro is a much more aggressive and fast-paced experience than Dark Souls and even Bloodborne.

The game will test you at every turn, but the ultimate payoff of finally killing the one boss that has dominated you for the last seven tries, is one that most other games cannot match.