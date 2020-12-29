Call of Duty series is one of the best FPS video game franchises in existence. Call of Duty games have gritty war-themed backdrops which make the gaming experience of players even more immersive.

Internet connection often plays a role in gaming. So, players who are in search of offline games like Call of Duty can choose to play the following games on their PC.

5 best offline PC games like Call of Duty

The following games like Call of Duty can be enjoyed without an internet connection:

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Image via WallpaperAccess

This game requires no introduction, as it is already quite popular as a multiplayer, first-person shooter title. Like Call of Duty games, it is appreciated for its superb action and gameplay.

In this title, players are required join the battle raging between the Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists. Players can also enjoy the battle-royale game mode named “Danger Zone”.

From the collection of weapons provided by the game, they are required to pick the appropriate weapons to defeat their enemies. Players will have to focus on teamwork and coordination if they want to emerge victorious.

Download it from here.

2. Battlefield V

Image via Pinterest

There are many similarities that players can notice in the Battlefield series and the Call of Duty games. Battlefield V is the sixteenth game in the Battlefield series.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons and gadgets that players can use to defeat their enemies. The game offers many options of customization that players can use to alter the looks of their characters.

The game is available across different video gaming platforms like PS4 and Xbox One. It requires a high-end PC to run smoothly though, which is why many players are deprived of it.

Download it from here.

3. Sniper Elite 4

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Similar to many Call of Duty games, this game also has World War 2 as its backdrop. Players also have the option to get creative with the gameplay of this title.

Like other shooter titles, Sniper Elite 4 encourages players to focus on stealth. Little approaches like using natural sounds to mask movements or fired shots, makes the game even more thrilling.

Players can set traps for their enemies or lay low for seizing the perfect opportunity to take them out. They can also steal papers for retrieving important information.

Download it from here.

4. Medal of Honor: Warfighter

Image via DeviantArt

The ‘Medal of Honor’ games have always been a close competitor of the Call of Duty franchise. Even though this game released 8 years ago, it is often played by gamers who are into first-person shooter games.

The good graphics and immersive soundtrack make the game even more exciting. Players can opt for the single-player campaign as well as the multiplayer mode of this title.

The single-player campaign follows a good storyline which the players will surely find entertaining. There are many challenging missions that Warfighter offers.

Download it from here.

5. Escape from Tarkov

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This first-person multiplayer shooter game is appreciated of its game mechanics, good graphics, and role-playing elements. There are three modes named Arena, Freeroam, and Multiplayer, that this title offers.

The backdrop of the game which is set in the fictional place inspired by Northern Russia, will surely remind players of Call of Duty games. The title offers realistic graphics to make the gameplay even entertaining.

The offline mode of this game is good for practice for beginners. However, if players want to actually enjoy the thrill of the gameplay with proper opponents, they would require an active internet connection.

Download it from here.