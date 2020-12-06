Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game which is known for its quirky characters. The game revolves around shooting and survival. Players land on a hostile island and fight to be the last person standing.

Games like Free Fire have their own thrill to them but do require an internet connection to play. If players are interested in playing games like Free Fire, even when they don’t have an internet connection, they can check the list below.

5 best offline shooting games like Free Fire for Android devices

1. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Reddit

This game has a wide variety of realistic weapons and is appreciated for its good graphics, much like Free Fire. This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

There are two modes that players can choose from, the story mode or the battle royale mode. This game takes up less than 150 MB of space and is compatible with low-end devices.

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via Amazon.com

This offline shooting game is about surviving till the end like Free Fire. With over 50 million downloads, Cover Fire has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can engage in single-player challenges in this title. This requires no internet connection. They can also take part in the exciting are Online Sniper Tournaments held by the game.

Download it from here.

3. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

his cyber battle-royale game has an interesting post-apocalyptic backdrop, which players will find exciting to play in. Players can either play this title solo or go for the duo option.

Cyber Fire has the feature of auto-shooting which makes it easier for beginners to shoot their enemies easily. Like Free Fire, this title also features cool characters with unique abilities.

Download it from here.

4. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

In this title, players can buy various skins and customize their characters, as they did in Free Fire. The graphics of this battle royale game are good and the controls are easy to grasp.

One can use the various weapons offered by the game to be the last person standing. There are also vehicles like trains and helicopters which players can use to travel from one place to another.

Download it from here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

There are more than 20 missions in this game that players can complete without using the internet. They can also get access to new missions with weekly updates.

Players can enjoy the single-player campaigns all by themselves or choose the online multiplayer mode when they want to enjoy a match with friends. Free Fire players will find it easy to grasp the controls of this game.

Download it from here.