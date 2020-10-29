PUBG Mobile is a popular game that revolves around shooting and survival. PUBG Mobile has an incredible arsenal of realistic weapons, which makes the shooting experience more authentic compared to the other mobile games.

If you don't have access to a good internet connection, there will be a hindrance in enjoying the PUBG Mobile game. In that case, you can take a look at the offline shooting games mentioned below that will remind you of PUBG Mobile.

5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile on the Google Play Store

These are the five best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile that you can download from the Google Play Store:

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

As the name suggests, this game is primarily a shooting game which has the survival elements like PUBG Mobile. You will get access to various challenging single-player campaigns when you play it offline.

If you enjoy sniping, the Online Sniper Tournaments will allow you to compete against players all over the world. This game has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Like PUBG Mobile, this game also has survival and shooting as its core theme. With a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store, this game has been appreciated for its realistic graphics.

You will have a fun time completing the exclusive assault mission challenges of this title. Make sure to choose the best weapon from the variety of unique weapons offered by the game.

Download it from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

There are six special game types and over 124 shooter tasks in this title. Out of the 50 types of weapons offered by the game, you can choose anything you like to kill your enemies quickly and easily.

The weapons in this game are realistic as that of PUBG Mobile, and you will also get a chance to upgrade them. With over 10 million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Major GUN: War on terror

In this shooting game, you will have the duty of putting an end to the troublesome terrorists. The gun shooting experience offered in this game will be more appealing, if you are into arcade-style gameplay.

You can indulge in 4 Player Real-Time PvP matches, like you did in PUBG Mobile. You will have access to several weapons with which you can complete over 100 missions.

Download it from here.

5. DEAD TRIGGER – Offline Zombie Shooter

If you want to shoot some bloodthirsty zombies, then look no further. This is also a survival game like PUBG Mobile, but instead of people you will have to kill zombies.

This game has over 60 million downloads and a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. The controls and the gameplay are not very difficult to grasp. You can also choose any powerful gun you like to put an end to the nuisance.

Download it from here.