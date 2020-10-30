5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best battle royale games that can run smoothly on low-end devices. This title also offers realistic weapons that accentuate your shooting experience.

The downside to playing PUBG Mobile Lite is that an internet connection is mandatory. But if you are looking for something that does not need data or WiFi, here is a compilation of the most suitable offline shooting games similar to this title.

Five best offline alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite

These are some of the best such offerings that will run smoothly on low-end devices:

1. Major GUN: War on terror

Your aim will be to put an end to the troublesome terrorists in this shooting game. Major GUN offers one of the best gun-shooting experiences when it comes to arcade-style gameplay.

There is a four-player real-time PVP mode that you can enjoy. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game will also provide you with the necessary weapons to complete the over 100 available missions.



2. Survival Battleground Free Firing Battle Squad

The realistic weapons of this title will surely remind you of the firearms in PUBG Mobile Lite. Also, the fast-paced and exciting gameplay of this offline shooting game will draw you in.

If you miss your friends, you can play Survival Battleground with them online too. There will be 100 players who will have to fight and use survival strategies to be the last person standing.



3. Gun War: Shooting Games

There are over 124 shooter tasks that you will get a chance to complete in this title. You also get to choose from over 50 classes of weapons and six game types in Gun War.

Moreover, the weapons you use are pretty realistic, like in PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also upgrade firearms in this game, which has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.



4. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

If you like Minecraft and PUBG Mobile Lite, you will also enjoy this game. Grand Pixel Royale allows you to switch between the first-person or third-person modes as well.

The download size of this game is less than 50 MB, so it will efficiently run on low-end devices. There are a total of ten players who will fight it out on a 2x 2 km remote island.



5. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game also revolves around survival and shooting. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and gets appreciated for its realistic graphics.

The exclusive assault mission challenges are the highlights of this title. There are many unique weapons offered, so make sure to choose a powerful one to increase your chances of defeating enemies.

