PUBG Mobile is a famous battle-royale game which is all about surviving till the end. PUBG Mobile does a great job at providing realistic weapons to its players, which makes the shooting experience more immersive and exciting.

A good internet connection is required to run PUBG Mobile. So, players who do not have access to it, can take a look at this list of offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile.

5 best offline shooting games like PUBG Mobile to play after server shutdown in India

These are five of the best shooting games like PUBG Mobile that can be played after server shutdown in India:

1. Gun War: Shooting Game

Image Credits: Google Play

Like PUBG Mobile, this shooting game also gives its players access to realistic weapons which they can use to complete over 124 shooter tasks. There are over 50 different types of weapons they can choose from.

The title also has six different game types that the players can enjoy. Gun War has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and gives its players the option to upgrade the weapons for better performance.

Download it from here.

2. Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter

Advertisement

Image Credits: Fire Gaming (YouTube)

This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store and is famous for its exclusive assault mission challenges. Like PUBG Mobile, it is also appreciated for its realistic graphics.

Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter offers many unique weapons. Players can enjoy the game even more if they choose snipers, and use them to shoot enemies down from a distance.

Download it from here.

3. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image Credits: Tap.io

This is one of the best offline shooting games, as it has a rating of 4.5 star on the Google Play Store. Like PUBG Mobile, this title revolves around shooting and survival.

Advertisement

Players who want to play it offline can take part in various challenging single-player campaigns. They can also enjoy the game online, and take part in the Online Sniper Tournaments.

Download it from here.

4. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline

Image Credits: COM GAMING (YouTube)

This is a battle-royale game like PUBG Mobile, which offers its players realistic weapons to make use of. This title also comes up with content updates from time to time.

Players can take part in 20 missions if they play PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline, all of which are offline. Players can play this game online, by connecting with their friends as well.

Download it from here.

5. DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline - Shooting Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Advertisement

Players who are into the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile will enjoy playing this title. The simple controls and interesting gameplay of this game make it even more exciting to experience.

Like the name suggests, players will have the simple objective of shooting zombies. DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.