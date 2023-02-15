 5 best online chess openings in 2023 for beginners

Learning chess can be quite a rewarding process. However, beginners sometimes find training and learning quite daunting and overwhelming. The openings are one of many aspects of the game and essentially refer to the sequence of the first few moves played by both players.

The opening sets the tone for the middlegame plans and sometimes even the endgame themes. While experienced players have their entire repertoire set for each side, new entrants are often confused about what to play.

They should have some idea about responding to 1.e4 and 1.d4, two of the most common opening choices for Black. Simultaneously, having a fair bit of ideas the same as White is also essential. Here are some chess openings you can try out in your games.

Note: The list of chess openings is not in any particular order.

Best chess openings for beginners

1) Italian Game

Italian Game is a solid and versatile chess opening where the White strives to control the center with numerous development options. This opening presents an opportunity for well-measured positional play, sharp tactical lines, and captivating gambits.

It starts with the move:

e4 e5 Nf3 Nc6 Bc4

With the bishop on c4 square, users can focus on rapid development with castling (0-0). Black players have several responses after this sequence, including Bc5, which generally could lead to a slow game with White players looking to break open the center at the right time with d4.

After the move by Black, the ball is in White’s court as he could also set the tone for the game with Evans Gambit (4. b4). This provides options for more tactical play with gamers looking to give up a pawn for quick development. Another popular response to 3. Bc4 is Nf6, the Two Knights Defense, where gamers can directly trike with 4.d4 or play slowly.

2) Nimzowitsch-Larsen

Nimzowitsch-Larsen is a chess opening that starts with the moves 1. b3, or 1. Nf3 followed by 2.b3. It is named after two Grandmasters, Aron Nimzowitsch and Bent Larsen.

The opening involves a slow and positional style of play. The first move involves advancing the pawn on the b-file to allow the bishop to control the long diagonal from a1 to h8. After the bishop is fianchettoed to b2, White can prepare to launch an attack on the opponents’ kingside later in the game.

The opening is easy to play as the plan is relative, with players later developing with e3 and Nf3. Later, the bishop moves out to perform castling and keep the king safe. It can be a helpful option to get started with the game. It can catch opponents off-guard, as most would not know how to play against b3.

3) Scandinavian Defense

Instead of conventionally retorting to White’s initial move of 1.e4 with e5, e6, c5, or c6, Scandinavian Defense swiftly challenges the central control by going ahead with d5. This move can take novice players by surprise, leaving them scrambling without much idea of the continuations or plans.

The usual move order is:

e4 d5 exd5 Qxd5 Nc3

It is a dynamic opening that presents plenty of opportunities for imbalances. After retaking the pawn, the queen is generally challenged with Nc3, and here, users have multiple options, including Qd8, Qa5, and even Qd6.

Among these options, Qa5 is a natural response for the Black side, as the plan generally involves c6 and moving the light-squared bishop to a better square before proceeding with the e6 move. In many cases, the queen can take shelter at c7.

4) Dutch Defense

Dutch Defense is played with a similar mindset as in the case of the Sicilian Defense as White in chess. The aim is to challenge the center while creating a dynamic and flexible position with 1. f5. However, this does come at the expense of a slightly exposed king.

d4 f5

A lot of the further continuation also depends on how White wishes to proceed ahead. They can employ 2. e4 to play a gambit of aggressive chances or proceed with Nf3 to continue general development.

The usual objective of the player is to create a strong center with a lot of flexibility when it comes to the positioning of the pieces. In many of these variations, the knight comes to f6, controlling the important e4 square. As well as, the bishop is fianchettoed on g7, putting pressure across the diagonal.

5) London System

The London System is a relatively solid opening played by White. This is relatively easy to employ by players at all levels since players have a similar setup irrespective of the response by Black. It provides a sound middlegame with many options to outmaneuver the opponents on the board.

The general setup involves d4, Nf3, Bc4, e3, Nbd2, c3, 0-0, and Qd2. With this structure, White has solid center control with balanced development. Further adding to that, White does maintain flexibility in development.

However, following this setup blindly without caring for the opponent’s move could be a disaster. It is advisable to be alert for all incoming dangers.

It is worth mentioning that players are advised to have a firm grip over the theory, middlegame ideas, motifs, and plans before employing a particular chess opening. Furthermore, they can also go through the games of Grandmasters for a particular opening to get a better understanding.

Note: This article about the best chess openings reflects the writer’s opinion.

