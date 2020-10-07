5 best online games like Clash of Clans in 2020

Clash of Clans is one of the best strategy games in the market, wherein a player can make his base, equip various defenses and attack other players. These strategy games are a great way to refresh your mind and pass free time. With thousands of games available on app stores, it might get difficult to choose the best alternates for Clash of Clans. We look the five best games like Clash of Clans in that available for download in 2020.

5 best games like Clash of Clans:

#1 Boom Beach:

Boom beach is one of the most recommended alternative games to Clash of Clans. Players can explore various enemy bases or villages by upgrading their radars. The game has many modern elements in it like rocket launchers, when compared to Clash of Clan's historic elements.

#2 Dawn of Titans:

Dawn of Titans is a strategy RPG game that has very high-quality graphics. Players need to build an empire and collect mythic heroes like Thor and Zeus. It helps you get more necessary resources and stand out in the global leaderboards. A player can upgrade his heroes by equipping relics for better results.

#3 Emporea:

Emporea is developed and published by Pixel Federation games and is one of the top strategy games on the Play store. The game has over 2 million users worldwide. Emporea gives the option to players to choose a special race in the game and carry on with building a vast empire of army and heroes along with it. A player can attack enemy players' cities to collect precious resources and become the epic master.

#4 Castle Clash:

Castle Clash is one of the best strategy games that resembles Clash of Clans. The game includes many mythic creatures and heroes which players can use to conquer other bases. It helps unlock new skins and equipment for their armies, to then become the best strategic warlord in the global charts.

#5 Lords Mobile:

In Lord Mobile, a player can simply create a kingdom, train an armies, and clash with other players across the globe. A player can join an alliance to fight along with other teammates to get better resources. Lord Mobile has very enjoyable animated graphics that are very soothing to the eyes.

