5 best online games like PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS devices

When it comes to battle royale genre, PUBG Mobile is arguably the best mobile game that players can choose. The game has good graphics and provides an immersive BR experience on Android and iOS devices.

Android and iOS device users who are interested in playing more online games like PUBG Mobile can check out the list of similar games below.

5 best online games that are similar to PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS devices

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best games that are available for Android and iOS device users. The game has a rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

COD Mobile has a battle royale mode which will remind you of PUBG Mobile. In this mode, 100 players land on a battleground and fight it out for survival.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

2. Garena Free Fire - New Beginning

Garena Free Fire - New Beginning (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Garena Free Fire is also a famous battle royale game like PUBG Mobile. Along with traditional BR elements, this game also has unique features that set it apart from other mobile games in the genre. One of these features is the availability of characters with unique abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

3. Modern Ops: Online Shooter FPS

Modern Ops: Online Shooter FPS (Image via AnonymousYT, YouTube)

Modern Ops: Online is a multiplayer FPS shooter game. The main aim of the games is to eliminate terrorists.

This game has a competitive gameplay, and players can form their very own squad to engage in the shooting mayhem.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

4. ScarFall – Royal Combat

ScarFall – Royal Combat (Image via Pinterest)

ScarFall – Royal Combat can be played both online or offline. The game has a good arsenal of weapons and a wide variety of vehicles that players can use.

ScarFall – Royal Combat also has a cool feature that allows players to respawn for up to 3 times.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image via Battlelands Royale, YouTube)

Battlelands Royale is a fun version of games like PUBG Mobile, with light-hearted humour and adorable cartoonish characters.

The matches in this game are shorter than those of PUBG Mobile and last for 2 to 3 minutes approximately. The total number of players are also comparatively less, and a match can have a maximum of 32 players.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.