5 best open-world games for 1 GB RAM

The open-world genre can be easily called as one of the best genres in all of gaming. Consisting of a vast open-world that can be explored at will by the player, games of this genre give a whole new experience for the players to cherish.

Some of the best video games ever made, like GTA or the Witcher 3, have all had open-world gameplay. However, if you’re looking to play an open-world game on a low-end PC that has only 1 GB RAM, these are some of the games that you can try.

Five best open-world games for 1 GB RAM

GTA San Andreas

GTA SA (Image credits: GiveMeSport)

While most of the GTA games of the 3D universe are playable on 1 GB RAM, GTA San Andreas is perhaps the best out of the lot. The story follows the return of Carl Johnson to Los Santos and his experience of getting back into the game with his gang.

With plenty of cars to steal, weapons to acquire, missions to fulfill, and some casual cruising around to do in the vast open-world, GTA San Andreas is definitely worth a try.

Godfather 2

Godfather 2 (Image credits: TheOthersiders360, Youtube)

This video game is based on the legendary movie, Godfather 2, and follows the story of Dominic, Don of the Corleone family of New York City. The game falls under the genre of GTA-like games and, thus, has a vast open-world available for the players to explore.

Advertisement

You can get hours of gameplay from this great RPG, and will still have some time left over for exploring.

Gothic 3

Gothic 3 (Image credits: Nehiro, Youtube)

Gothic 3 is a fantasy open-world game set in a fictional world. The game’s mechanics depend on the reputation that a player accrues while battling monsters and undertaking quests.

There is a vast open-world that the players have the liberty to explore. There also are in-game factions of different kinds that you can join to move your story ahead.

Prototype

Prototype (Image credits: Player.One)

Prototype is an action-adventure game that also sports an open-world. Set in a fictional Manhattan, the game follows the story of an amnesiac shapeshifter that must fight to save the city from a plague that turns people into violent monsters.

As you fight the enemies and the spooky Blackwatch, you also have the option to roam the streets of Manhattan freely.

Saints Row 2

Saints Row 2 (Image credits: MrAddy15, Youtube)

An action-adventure game that’s very similar to the GTA style of gameplay, Saints Row 2, also features an immersive open-world. The game will follow your protagonist through the streets of the fictional city of Stillwater, where you have to wage war against different gangs that are hoping to topple your position.