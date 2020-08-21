As of late, the open-world genre has become a somewhat formulaic affair, with the open world feeling more like an exhaustive checklist with activities on the map for the sole purpose of padding.

The genre, however, was the hotbed of innovation and creativity at one point, and some of the best games on the PC were open-world titles. That is not to say that the genre is devoid of great games; every now and then a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes along to remind us what the genre is capable of.

Staying up-to-date with the latest releases can be extremely taxing for PC enthusiasts, and some might choose to stick with their budget builds and laptops from years ago.

The good news for those players is that the genre is filled with some of the best games from the past for which a 4GB RAM setup should suffice.

5 best open-world games for 4GB RAM PCs

5) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs (Image Credits: Sleeping Dogs, YouTube)

Sleeping Dogs, although not the breakout hit at launch, has found a core fanbase years down the line. The game excels by combining the joy of an open-world game with a bone-crunching, hard-hitting martial arts combat.

The combat is what truly shines and what keeps players coming back to Sleeping Dogs. The story, on the other hand, is also a winner, with just the right amount of cheese and grit.

Fans of Hong Kong action movies will find themselves right at home with Sleeping Dogs and will likely spend countless hours fighting in the Night Market.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Image Credits: Nintendo South Africa)

If there were was one game that was always pointed to when defending the quality of Western RPGs, it has always been Skyrim. The Elder Scrolls franchise has gone from strength to strength to deliver some of the best RPG games known to the community.

The game, instead of following the procedurally generated map style of some of the previous games, created one of the best open-world maps in the history of gaming.

Rich with meaningful content that allowed players to truly role-play and develop stories of their own, Skyrim is an open-world game in every way.

3) Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Origins (Image Credits: Wallpaper Safari)

A lot of players might dismiss and overlook one of the best Batman stories ever told and not just in gaming. Batman: Arkham Origins has possibly one of the best premises for any Batman story and excels at living up to its grand promise.

Users play through the night that will go on define Batman as he must battle against 8 of the toughest killers on the planet and survive in a single night. The game takes players on a roller-coaster journey filled with the most iconic villains from Batman's rogues' gallery.

Batman: Arkham Origins is absolutely one of the best Christmas games to play if nothing else, but for Joker's Christmas carol soundtrack alone.

2) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (Image Credits: Microsoft)

Anyone who ever watched the Pirates of the Caribbean movies came away wanting to have a pirate adventure of their own. The answer to that demand came as a game in the form of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

As Edward Kenway, players finally get to take to the seas in naval combat, explore mystical islands as well as treasures, and most importantly, loot gold- lots of gold. Black Flag is possibly the best game in the series, with a much more believable protagonist, whose struggles and ambitions are relatable.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag truly lets you live vicariously through Edward in the Golden Age of Piracy, and it is absolutely glorious.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Image Credits: The Gaming Library, YouTube)

The Metal Gear franchise needs absolutely no introduction at this point. As one of the most iconic brands in gaming and the crown jewel of Hideo Kojima, the Phantom Pain was to be the swan-song of the Metal Gear saga.

As the last game in the series, Phantom Pain ties off most of the loose ends from the previous game, but the story isn't front and centre this time around. As much as players love the 30-minute cutscenes they have come to expect from Hideo Kojima games, this one's far more focussed on gameplay.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is definitely one of the best open-world games of all time, and the gameplay is simply brilliant.