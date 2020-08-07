5 best open-world games for Android

The mobile gaming market has not only risen in popularity amongst the consumer base, but also become one of the most lucrative markets in the videogames industry. Mobile phone games on Android and iOS are no longer considered as afterthoughts and only barely-serviceable ports. They are well-funded projects backed by credible publishers.

The space previously held by dedicated handheld consoles such as the PSP, PS Vita and Nintendo DS, is now occupied by Android and iOS devices. Games on Android today are far more sophisticated and advanced as they've ever been.

Here we look at some of the best open-world games for the Android platform.

5) ARK: Survival Evolved

Even if not an open-world game in the most traditional sense, survival games have always been a massive mainstay in gaming. The player starts with virtually nothing, and scrounge together the materials to not just survive, but to thrive as well.

ARK: Survival Evolved is one of the most popular survival games in the market today, and not just on Android devices. The game is popular on other platforms as well, and is a delightful game.

4) Six-Guns: Showdown

No era truly lends itself to gaming as well as the Westerns, which has been the home to some really quality games, the Red Dead games being the highlight. However, Six-Guns: Showdown is quite a decent game.

While players wait for some semblance of a Red Dead game on the Android platform, Six-Guns: Showdown is there to suit all your gunslinging desires in the meantime.

3) Portal Knights

Portal Knights is one of the most charming games on the Android platform, and not just for its brilliant art style. The game is an entertaining sandbox adventure that will keep the player engaged for hours on end.

Portal Knights has an intuitive core gameplay and a sandbox that rewards exploration and experimentation. One of the best games currently available on the Android, Portal Knights is a must-have for fans of co-op RPG games.

2) The GTA series

No list about open-world games could ever be complete without mentioning the GTA franchise. The franchise has been extremely instrumental in establishing the open-world genre as the industry juggernaut that it is today.

There are several games from the GTA franchise on the Google Play Store for Android devices, and each of them is uniquely fun in their own way.

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is quite possibly the biggest gaming phenomenon of this generation and a game that has succeeded on every platform it has been released on.

Minecraft instantly blew up initially on the PC and was an enormous success for Consoles as well. Minecraft: Pocket Edition was a significant success on Android platforms.

No other game truly captures the essence of an open-world sandbox game as well as Minecraft.