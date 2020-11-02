The stories of the GTA games are quite interesting and provide a decent enough reason for the player to keep playing them.

While they're not the cinematic tour de force players sometimes make them out to be, they are perfectly decent narrative-driven games with some truly great qualities.

The open-world genre is rife with games that have great storytelling. Here are 5 of our picks for games with some of the best stories in the genre.

5 best open-world games with a great story like GTA V

1) Mafia III

Mafia III is, by no means, a perfect game but it manages to do a lot of things right. While the gameplay boils down to an extremely repetitive loop that would wear the player down early on, it is the story that truly shines and makes the game that much more appealing.

The presentation of the story is also done extremely well, with a brilliant soundtrack, fast-paced editing and well-written dialogue. The story is presented in a documentary style, with key figures in Lincoln's life remembering details about his one-man war against the mob.

The story is a classic revenge drama that hits several high points throughout its course and manages to remain consistently engaging. If the gameplay was varied enough, perhaps the game would be rated better than it currently is.

2) Watch Dogs 2

If fans dismissed the Watch Dogs franchise due to the original being a massive disappointment, then they should definitely consider playing the sequel. The sequel manages to right all the wrongs of the original and delivers a fantastic open-world experience.

The story does take a backseat with a slightly more focused approach on gameplay but it never seems to completely dismiss the story elements altogether. Watch Dogs 2 is a fun, light-hearted adventure through San Fransisco. It isn't too afraid to dive into darker subject matters from time to time but doesn't run the risk of becoming too "self-serious".

The game is extremely self-aware and doesn't take itself too seriously, which should've been Ubisoft's approach to this franchise from Day 1.

3) Yakuza Kiwami

If it's a captivating criminal underworld story you are looking for, then look no further than the Yakuza franchise. While it is not an open-world game series in the traditional sense, there is plenty of room for the player to explore the district and meet interesting characters and challenges.

The Yakuza games strike a balance that is extremely rare in gaming; the stories are extremely captivating and can almost feel like a crime drama on HBO, given its ambitious themes and treatment.

At the same time, it can also feel like the most hilarious and ridiculous anime you can watch. That dichotomy is exactly what makes the Yakuza franchise the critical and commercial darling it has become today.

A great starting point for players looking to dive into the world of Yakuza is Yakuza: Kiwami. It sets up the world of the series quite well and introduces the audience to a rather large and interesting cast of characters.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is a testament to the value of simplicity as well as the fact that being decidedly cliched isn't the same as being formulaic and bland. The game is a blast from start to end and tells an extremely heartfelt and captivating story.

As Wei Shen, an undercover cop in Hong Kong, players must infiltrate the dangerous Triads. Sleeping Dogs' story is wrought with tension, excitement and pure fun, which is what makes it an exceptionally well-made game.

The gameplay and combat also complement the game's tone. At no point during the game does the player ever feel bored because the story keeps chugging along at a fast pace.

5) Batman: Arkham City

Rocksteady weren't shown too much confidence from the gaming community when it was announced that they would be making Batman: Arkham Asylum. Historically, Batman video games haven't been all that great, and Rocksteady were a relatively unproven commodity at that point.

However, soon after the original game's release, fans realized that Rocksteady had knocked it way out of the park with Batman: Arkham Asylum. The sequel takes everything that worked about the first game and expanded upon it by giving players an open world.

The change in approach worked extremely well as Batman: Arkham City is considered one of the best games ever made. The story cannot be given enough credit as it is one of the best Batman stories ever told.