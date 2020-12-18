Watch Dogs is an action-adventure game which is filled with many exciting missions. It offers its players an open-world that they can explore, and also gives them the opportunity to take part in various side activities.

Watch Dogs is unfortunately not available on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS. If players are interested in playing games like Watch Dogs, they can check out the list down below.

5 best open-world games like Watch Dogs for Android devices

These are five of the best open-world Android games like Watch Dogs:

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Like Watch Dogs, this title is also an action-adventure game with a vast open-world to explore. The game is famous for its tough missions and great range of side activities.

This GTA classic has good graphics, and its story revolves around the lives of gangsters. The title ensures that the players get access to appropriate weapons for killing their enemies.

Download it from here.

2. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Players can get themselves involved in street fights, just like they did in Watch Dogs. This game is fast paced and players will enjoy taking part in various racing challenges in the city of Las Vegas.

The game offers over 80 exciting missions that players can be a part of. Players also get the chance of customization, by purchasing the costumes offered by the game.

Download it from here.

3. Real Gangster Crime 2

From exciting missions to cool weapons, this game will certainly give Watch Dogs players a nostalgic feel. Players must stay away from cops as they are not to be trusted while playing this title.

There are many tasks that players can complete and earn cool rewards through. When players want to explore the city, they can ride a helicopter and soak in a stunning aerial view.

Download it from here.

4. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

If players are into exciting missions, they will surely be reminded of Watch Dogs when playing this game. The title has a collection of over 40 types of cars and is appreciated for its realistic car physics.

The maps of this open-world game is sprawled over 10 square kilometres. This game has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Los Angeles Crimes

Like the name suggests, this title revolves around crimes, just like Watch Dogs. This action-adventure title offers not 1, but 6 different maps that players can enjoy.

If players are not very comfortable in the third-person mode, they can switch to the first-person mode whenever they want. Players also get the choice of choosing from 5 different game modes offered by the title.

Download it from here.