5 best open-world games like Watch Dogs for PCs

Open-world games have dominated the gaming zeitgeist for the better part of two decades, and it looks like they will continue to do so. Games like Watch Dogs have been exceptionally successful given their unique spin on the genre.

Blending together elements of stealth, action and RPG, games like Watch Dogs have seen great success in the modern age of gaming. Here we take a look at some of the best open-world titles one can pick up for their PCs in 2020.

5 of the best open-world games like Watch Dogs for PCs

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear Solid franchise has stood the test of time like no other and has birthed 5 timeless mainline entries as well as memorable spin-offs. The final entry in the franchise, MGSV: The Phantom Pain is an exceptional game that will impress players right from the get-go.

The game will throw players off with a deceptively slow start that, although captivating, isn't representative of the rest of the game. The game opens up quickly after that and throws players in the deep end with an absolutely massive open world to tackle using stealth or any other method the player opts for.

Metal Gear Solid V is an exceptional open-world game that truly pushes the boundaries of what the genre truly means. As the last game in the series, players owe it to themselves to witness the swan-song of one of the greatest franchises in gaming.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs was unjustly dismissed as a run-of-the-mill open-world GTA knock-off at first. However, over the years, the game has developed a devoted fanbase and is now one of the most beloved titles in gaming history.

Sleeping Dogs isn't perfect by any measure, but it certainly makes a case for itself as one of the best open-world games with its fantastic combat mechanic as well as a surprisingly heartfelt narrative. The game has the players go undercover as a member of the dangerous Triads to put an end to organized crime in Hong Kong.

The game balances exploration and combat very well, with a decent amount of side content that players can complete apart from the Main Story. The combat is truly at the core of the game and a major reason why the game is as fun as it is.

3) The Division 2

Much like the Watch Dogs franchise, this series didn't get off to a great start with the original title. However, the sequel has course-corrected to a great degree, and it finds itself in a much better position than its predecessor.

The Division had some pretty bold ideas but a slew of issues such as lack of varied content, lazy boss fights and uninspired level design made it feel extremely bland. The sequel took those criticisms in order to build a familiar yet polished experience that felt just the right amount of gritty and rewarding.

The Division 2 might not be everyone's cup of tea but it certainly makes for a fun time when playing Co-Op along with friends.

4) Ghost Recon Wildlands

Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint might not have the best reputations currently. However, Wildlands shines where the sequel didn't as it is a solid co-op third-person shooter that encourages teamplay and planning.

Wildlands is best when played with friends. Carefully executing a well-laid plan is a feeling players will never tire of. Whether it is storming a base with multiple helicopters or sneaking in through a nearby cliffside, Ghost Recon Wildlands feels just as satisfying.

Lining up takedowns and co-ordinating attacks feels extremely rewarding, and the gameplay does a good job of providing a well-balanced experience throughout.

5) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex isn't exactly an open-world game on the scale of Watch Dogs but it is definitely one that takes Hacking and that sort of gameplay to another level. Deus Ex provides players with the option to tackle any mission or area in any way they want to.

From stealth to all-out action to not even being on the premises and hacking their way through, players can do just about anything in the game. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided couldn't finish production according to schedule, yet playing the game never feels like it.

The game is a solid RPG with a wide range of gameplay diversity that makes it one of the most fulfilling first-person stealth/action games.