5 best open-world games that are often ignored

The past decade in gaming was dominated by the open-world genre of games. Every major franchise had to adopt several features of the open-world structure in order to have a competitive game in the market.

The open-world genre has been the hotbed of innovation and creative gameplay elements in gaming. However, due to the ever-increasing number of entries in the genre, a lot of quality games are often overlooked.

Similar to the battle royale genre, the open-world genre is extremely saturated, and great games are often buried underneath the weight of a large number of titles.

Here we take a look at five great open-world games that are often overlooked.

Five best open-world games that are often overlooked

5) The Saboteur

The Saboteur is one of the most enjoyable and unique open-world experiences that is nearly 11 years old at this point. The game received lukewarm reception upon release, but has garnered somewhat of a cult following ever since.

The game puts you in control of a freedom fighter during the Nazi invasion of France in World War II. The overarching objective of the game is to liberate areas of the city under Nazi occupation.

The game's great use of monochrome and colours to represent the status of the district is one of the unique aspects of the game.

4) Batman: Arkham Origins

Although the Arkham games have been exceptionally well received and garnered all sorts of critical and commercial success, one mainly entry is conveniently forgotten about.

Batman: Arkham Origins was a prequel to the Arkham Trilogy and was developed by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady. A lot of players dismissed the game as simply a stop-gap entry until the release of Arkham Knight, but the game has a lot to offer.

The game tells the most cohesive and emotionally impactful story in the entire series. Batman: Arkham Origins shines in its story moments and creative boss battles, including one especially exhilarating encounter with Deathstroke.

3) Prototype

Prototype is an anomaly; a game that should've been an extremely successful start of a franchise that lasted for a long time. However, 2012's Prototype 2 is likely to be the end of that franchise due to disappointing sales and average reviews.

However, Prototype is a delightful game that instead of going down the superhero route, chose to let players make their own decisions and play as a compelling anti-hero, and eventual villain.

Prototype puts you in control of a superhuman being with fascinating powers, and the level of spectacle of Prototype cannot be done justice until it is played.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is the Hong Kong action game fans never knew they wanted. Initially, the game came out to lukewarm reception as open-world games were beginning to tire the gaming community.

However, the game has developed a massive following since and is now regarded as one of the most underrated open-world games in the history of gaming. Players take control of Wei Shen, an undercover police offer who is torn between his loyalty to his new-found family in the Triads and the police force.

The game's exceptional combat system and story have players coming back to the game ever so often.

1) Mad Max

Mad Max might go down in gaming history as one of the best open-world games. It is an original story set in the same universe but does not adapt from any single movie in the series.

Fans of the movie series wouldn't think twice before buying the game, but fans of the open-world games have often held up Mad Max as one of the brightest entries in the genre.

The game's focus on both vehicular and ground combat provides for some excellent gameplay, and the game's skeletal but compelling narrative makes this a perfect package for fans of the genre or the movie series.