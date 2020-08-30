5 best party games for the PS4

Couch co-op or party games were some of the most fun games of the earlier generations of video game consoles. They have now seen a resurgence on consoles such as the PS4, which is bringing back the era of the couch co-op and party games.

While these games aren't the competitive shooters and FIFAs one would often end up playing with friends on their PS4, they can provide some of the most fun moments you can have with friends. Most of these games are reasonably priced, and because only one copy of the game is required, it is that much more economical.

The PS4 not only has an excellent library of Triple-A games but also some fantastic indie titles best suited for parties. These are some of the best party games you can play with your friends on the PS4.

5 best party games you can play with your friends on the PS4

5) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout may not be the most traditional of party games but it is certainly the most fun when playing with friends. Being ridiculed for a stupid move during the game while all your friends watch is an especially tense experience.

The game is best enjoyed with a crowd, truly making for some weirdly intense moments in a somewhat light-hearted casual game. Fall Guys is one of the most popular games currently out on the PS4, and it deserves all the credit it's been getting.

4) Overcooked! 2

Advertisement

Every friend group has had that one chaotic experience in the kitchen as a dysfunctional group trying to put together a meal. Well, you can do that several times over on your PS4 while playing Overcooked! 2.

Overcooked! 2 is one of the most charming games as players work together in the kitchen to hastily put together a decent enough meal to sustain the restaurant. The sheer chaos that ensues in the game is quite the spectacle.

An innocent-looking game from the box-art, make no mistake, Overcooked! 2 is where friendships are forged or broken in half.

3) Gang Beasts

In any friend group, no matter how close or how healthy the relationship, there is always the inexplicable urge to bodyslam your friends. Gang Beasts exists to make sure no felonies occur, and you can safely slam your friends while playing the game on the PS4.

Gang Beasts is some of the most fun you can have in a party, with friends competing against one another for body-slamming supremacy. The game is most fun when the group is divided into 2 teams, and a massive battle royal ensues.

2) Hidden Agenda

Hidden Agenda takes the "choose your own adventure" feel of the Goosebumps novels and brings it to the PS4. The game lets players vote on character decisions throughout the game and allows them to craft the story for themselves.

This makes for some hilarious moments as players try to make the argument for their choice. It is an intense experience that is made lighter with friends, and it's certainly the best way to enjoy the game.

1) That's You

That's You, at its core, will help you realise how well you actually know your friends. The game can be played using mobile phones and tablets, and obviously on a screen for the PS4.

The game was available for free on the PS Plus, so a lot of players might already have a copy of the game. The game is a series of questions and mini-games that really challenge the players as they try to figure out each other's answers.

The game is one of the best party games and should certainly be present at every party.