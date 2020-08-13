5 best PC games under 10 GB in size

Modern PC games often require a huge amount of space to run, leaving users with low-end computers deprived of good games to play. As a result, they are mostly restricted to relatively old games as they do not require too much space.

With that in mind, we have listed five of the PC games that are under 10 GB in size and can run on low-end PCs.

5 best games under 10 GB in size

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third (Image Courtesy: Hip Wallpaper)

Set in a fictional city called Steelport, Saints Row: The Third is an action-adventure game which is all about establishing dominance over the other rival gangs in the city.

The gameplay is significantly better than the previous games in the series and it received good reviews for the variety of weapons and vehicles that it offered to its players.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is all about bringing peace to a war-torn Russia. The game received a lot of good reviews as it created an opportunity for users to play multiple characters.

The game has many missions that the player will need to fulfil, and some of them are really hard to accomplish. There are many game modes that one can choose from in the multiplayer mode.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® XP/Vista (Windows 95/98/ME/2000 are unsupported)

Version:Microsoft DirectX 9.0c (included)

® Pentium® 4 2.4 Ghz / AMD(R) 64 (TM) 2800+ / Intel® and AMD® 1.8 Ghz Dual Core Processor or better supported

Memory:512MB RAM (Windows® XP), 768MB RAM (Vista®)

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 6600 or better or ATI Radeon® 9800Pro or better

Sound:100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Hard Drive:8 GB of free hard drive space

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 (Image Courtesy: Wallpaperflare)

Far Cry 2 allows its players to roam freely and explore the African landscapes. The non-linear style of gameplay, its open world as well as the graphics are some of the best aspects of the game.

The realistic features of the game, like weapon degradation and the ever-changing weather, has also gotten a lot of good reviews.

Minimum System Requirements:

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor: Pentium 4 3.2 GHz, Pentium D 2.66 GHz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory:1 GB

Graphics:256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive:3.5 GB

Firewatch

Firewatch (Image Courtesy: Campo Santo Productions, YouTube)

Firewatch is very different from all the other games on this list as it is story-driven. There are quite a few missions that the player has to complete in order to get ahead in the story.

Navigation can be a bit tricky, so the map has to be followed closely. There will be times when the area will have to be inspected thoroughly in order to find the way ahead.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or higher 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 2.00 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 450 or higher with 1GB Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Need for Speed: Undercover

Need for Speed: Undercover (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

Need for Speed: Undercover is meant for the players who love car races. The player has to assume the role of an undercover police officer who gets involved in the criminal world to find a link between the illegal car races and stolen cars.

The gameplay is not much different from the other Need For Speed games.

Minimum System Requirements:

Supported OS: Microsoft Windows® Windows XP (SP2), Windows Vista

Processor: Intel Pentium® 4 or equivalent, 3.0 GHz or faster

Memory: 5XP: 512 MB RAM / Vista: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 128 MB or more, NVIDIA GeForce (6600 or better); ATI Radeon (9500 or better); Intel G45 Express Chipset

Drivers: DirectX® 9.0c (included) and latest video drivers

Hard Drive: 6 GB of free space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

(Source of Minimum System Requirements: Steam)