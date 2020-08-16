Finding PC games that do not take a lot of space on your PC can be a bit of a hassle. Since the size of new games can take up as much as 50 GB on your PC, you might be under the impression that there are no good games which you can play under 100 MB.

However, this is not entirely true. While it's true that new PC games under 100 MB aren't easily available, there are many old casual games that you can try out. These games might be old, but they have easy controls and simple gameplay.

Five best PC games under 100 MB

Here are the top five PC games that you can enjoy if you do not have enough storage space on your computer:

OpenTTD

OpenTTD. Image: GM8 Servers.

Inspired by the game Transport Tycoon Deluxe, Open TTD is a business simulation game with easy controls. The gameplay is all about earning money by transporting passengers and cargo from one place to another.

You can deliver cargo and passengers via water, air, road, and rail. You can play in both single-player and multiplayer mode. Make sure that you build the most effective transportation system to make your business a thriving one.

Size: 10 MB

Dwarf Fortress

Dwarf Fortress. Image: Pinterest.

This is a management and construction simulation indie game where you have to build fortresses with the help of dwarves. You will also have to defend your fortress from the attack of goblins.

There are three game modes, namely: Dwarf Fortress mode, Adventurer mode and Legends mode. You will have to build a fortress and manage a colony in the first mode. In the second mode, you start as an adventurer and accomplish quests on your way, and in the third mode, you can interact with the history of the world that you live in.

Size: 20 MB

Freeciv

Freeciv. Image: Pinterest.

If you cannot make space on your PC for Sid Meier's Civilization series, you can choose this game instead. It will give you serious Civilization series vibes as it is a turn-based multiplayer strategy game. In Freeciv, you will have to compete with others to establish your dominance and make your civilization the best.

Starting from 4000 BC, you will have to build your civilization, step by step. You can get points based on the culture, wealth and technological advancement of your civilization.

Size: 30 MB

Mortal Kombat 4

Mortal Kombat 4. Image: MobyGames.

This is the fourth installment of the popular Mortal Kombat series and the first one to introduce 3D computer graphics in the series. Mortal Kombat 4 is a fighting game where you need to use a set button combination to get equipped with a particular weapon.

You can swing and toss the weapon to defeat your enemy. You can also drop your weapon, and pick up another one from the ground. The weapons on the ground are usually the ones discarded by your enemy.

Size: 25 MB

Road Rash

Road Rash. Image: Pinterest.

If you are tired of playing car racing games, you can try out this game which is all about motorcycle racing. The mechanics of this game is simple, and all you need to do is keep the motorcycle in a straight path and turn left and right whenever necessary.

The health of every player is reflected in the stamina bar. Make sure that you maintain a high average speed as you will be chased by cops. Road Rash is memorable for its catchy soundtrack and fresh motorcycle updates.

Size: 27.1 MB