Low storage space is one of the most prevalent issues that persist in the PC gaming community. As the hard drive plays host to several other files apart from just games, it runs out of space pretty quick.

Players are especially attached to their games. Therefore, they do not like deleting games off the drive. The only alternative is not to download new games onto the drive. However, the better option is to download games that don't take up too much space.

While the standard new Triple-A releases are bound to take up upwards of 80GB on the drive, there are tonnes of several indie games in the market that fit comfortably under 300MB.

Five best PC Games under 300 MB in size

5) Into the Breach

In case players want to scratch that XCOM-shaped itch, but do not have the space for the latest XCOM title, Into the Breach is their next best bet. The game is a turn-based strategy game that pits human forces against aliens.

The game requires quick, tactical decision-making and is one of the most engaging indie games of the genre. Into the Breach takes up very little space on the drive and is a quality game from start to end.

4) Shovel Knight

Advertisement

Shovel Knight will punish you at every level, taking inspiration from FromSoftware games such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Shovel Knight brings the soulslike genre to the 2D side-scroller, to deliver an indie game experience unlike any other.

Shovel Knight is one of the most fun indie games that you can play on your PC today and takes up less space than a Dream Theater album in MP3.

3) Papers, Please

Papers, Please might appear as simple as a game can get: core gameplay requires simply clicking different things. However, the game is one of the most immersive narrative-based experiences that you can have today on your PC.

The game puts you in control of a border immigration officer of a fictional Communist state, and the player must make incredibly hard decisions in a matter of seconds.

The game is deceptively simple, but before long, players will find themselves completely immersed in the role and thinking about the game for hours.

2) LIMBO

LIMBO is one of the most popular indie games from recent memory, and immediately created an impression upon release. The game's intriguing art-style, atmosphere, and eerie tone set it apart from most indie games of its time.

The game is a dark, atmospheric journey into a terrifying world, and the story is told in a very subdued and subtle way. The player must piece together the narrative themselves and uncover the meaning of the game.

1) Undertale

Undertale was one of the biggest surprises of the year, a seemingly simple game that turned out to be much more than what anybody could've expected. The game is absolute from start to end with extremely high ambitions.

Not even a lot of triple-a games can compare to Undertale in terms of gameplay depth, and subversive story-telling. The game is simply one of the best indie games of the last decade and worth a playthrough.