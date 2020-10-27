5 best PC games available for low prices on Steam currently

One of the most rewarding aspects of buying games from Steam is the fantastic sales it runs from time to time on several great titles. Not just restricted to Indie offerings, Steam also includes massively discounted prices for big AAA releases.

Steam is, hands down, the best place to download games for PC as you, more often than not, end up purchasing games for far less than the standard price. In case you are looking to play a couple of games this weekend, here are some that you might be able to pick up for cheap on this app.

Best PC titles on the cheap currently on Steam

1) Rise of the Tomb Raider

Lara Croft came back hugely in gaming with the release of 2014's Tomb Raider and has been going strong since. This franchise has been able to pick up steam along the way and become one of the most enjoyable action/adventure game series.

While it does seem like Rise of the Tomb Raider takes inspiration from the most popular titles of today to craft its identity, a more in-depth look would suggest that it has a lot of original ideas as well. As a result, it is one of the best games in the newly revived franchise.

2) Far Cry 5

The Far Cry franchise is one of the most popular FPS open-world games that has managed to craft a wholly original identity for itself in the gaming industry. Each title has a distinct tone and setting that makes it memorable in its own right.

This series has mostly been set in foreign locales, but this time, the setting for Far Cry is rural United States, making for some genuinely fantastic world-building. This game is perhaps the most refined Far Cry experience in terms of gameplay, and there is a strong focus on storytelling as well.

For fans of this series, Far Cry 5 is a no-brainer and a good starting point for those of you new to the genre or the series.

3) Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is, without a doubt, one of the most unique RPGs to arrive on the gaming scene in years. It carefully avoids the trappings of this genre, such as fantasy and dragons and such, for a more realistic and authentic historical experience.

You might find the challenge of combat and just about everything else in this game a tad bit too difficult, but it indeed is rewarding. It forces you to look at each problem multi-dimensionally and perhaps even get through areas without ever taking out your swords.

If it is possible to talk your way out of a mess, why would you want to engage in combat?

4) ARMA III

The ARMA franchise has been one of the most dearly beloved on PCs and is often referred to as the most authentic military-shooter experience.

ARMA III is, by all means, the most ambitious title in this series as it provides a vast military sandbox and allows you to play in a variety of single-player and multiplayer modes.

ARMA has a steep learning curve, but it is possibly the most realistic out of any military shooter on the market.

5) Fallout 4

The Fallout franchise has been one of the most widely-discussed series on the internet, and rightfully so. Games such as Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 have made this franchise a household name and a significant force in the industry.

Fallout 4 is the sequel that perhaps shook things up most since this series went from isometric RPGs to what it is now. However, it maintains what makes this franchise genuinely great.

Fallout 4 is also worth a try for those of you who have never played a Fallout game.