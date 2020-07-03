5 of the best PC games that can be played with a controller in 2020

Controllers or gamepads are now much more affordable and accessible than before, and plenty of games support controllers today.

These are some of the best games you can play with a Controller on your PC.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

(picture credits: engadget)

Controllers or Gamepads have become extremely affordable and accessible in today's age. Furthermore, there are plenty of games that now provide full support for controllers on PC.

You can either get an Xbox Controller, the Sony Dualshock for PlayStation or any third-party controller from Amazon or any other physical store. There are plenty of games that provide support for either type of Controller and do not require the installation of any third-party app or software.

Here we look at 5 of the best PC games that you should be playing with your Controller.

5 of the Best PC Games that can be played using a Controller

5) DmC Devil May Cry

Dmc Devil May Cry 2013

There are only a few games that can match the Devil May Cry franchise when it comes to frantic, challenging combat that puts so much emphasis on style. The games aren't just about clearing a level full of demons; they are about killing with style.

The 2013 reboot of the franchise is perhaps one of the most underrated games of the decade. The game initially received a lot of flak for its drastic change of the lead character Dante. It has since been recognized as one of the best in the series.

4) The Assassin's Creed Series

Advertisement

(picture credits: PC gamer)

All the games in the Assassin's Creed franchise have supported controllers. While the Keyboard/Mouse setup works perfectly for shooters and RPGs, Controllers work best with games like these.

The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the most popular series in gaming today, and provide countless hours of fun. Assassin's Creed is a great way to learn more of history, and exploring cities of old are the high-points of these games.

3) F1 2019/20

F1 2020 is set for release on the 10th of July, and in case you haven't tried an F1 game yet, this might just be the time to do it. With all-new steering assist and less punishing off-road mechanics, this is perhaps the most accessible F1 game by Codemasters.

The F1 games by Codemasters are some of the best racing sims that you can play today. If you're a fan of the sport, the F1 games should be a no-brainer, and playing with a controller should be the priority.

While the keyboard is satisfactory, it does take away a lot of the games' intricacies such as Throttle and Brake pressure. Playing with a Controller is the best alternative in case you do not have a Racing Wheel setup.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(picture credits: engadget)

As mentioned earlier, RPG games are best experienced with a keyboard/mouse setup. However, some players are looking for a more accessible way to play the game.

Large number of keyboard controls and sub-menus may be daunting to some players. Controllers eliminate the need to remember all the key assignments and provide a much more accessible way to experience the game.

1) FIFA

FIFA 20

This should go without saying, but a controller is the best way to experience FIFA. The keyboard controls are satisfactory but lack the precise nature of the Controller, as they offer a much more refined experience.

FIFA games are some of the most best-selling video games on consoles, as well as PC. Playing with a controller is an absolute no-brainer when it comes to games like FIFA.