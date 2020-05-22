×
5 best PC Games in India that can be played without a graphics card

  • A list of five best games that can be played on a PC without a graphics card.
  • These games have low RAM and internal storage requirement.
Debolina Banerjee
Feature
Modified 22 May 2020, 15:29 IST

Counter Strike 1.6 is one of the games that can be played on a PC without a graphics card.
If you don’t have a good computer but still want to play video games, worry no more as Sportskeeda has got you covered.

Here is a list of the five best games to play on a PC without a graphics card.

5 Best PC Games without a Graphics Card


# 1: Counter Strike 1.6

Counter-Strike. Image: OxenGaming
Counter Strike 1.6 is one of the most popular shooting games that does not need a high end computer system to run.

With a minimum requirement of 1 GB RAM and 4 GB internal storage, you can enjoy this game even if you do not have a graphics card on your PC.

# 2: GTA Vice City


GTA Vice City. Image: Wikipedia
This action-adventure game can be played without graphics card.

However, you would need to ensure that you have a good processor (preferably 4th Generation Intel Core i3 processor) and RAM (preferably 2 GB) so that the game does not lag.

If your PC already has the same, get ready to roam the streets of Vice City and fulfill missions.

# 3: Minecraft

Minecraft. Image: Google Play GTA Vice City. Image: Wikipedia
It has been more than 10 years since the release of Minecraft. But it still holds a special place in the hearts of most of gamers.

Minecraft is compatible with most devices and does not require high-end system resources as the pixels in the game are very easily visible.


# 4: Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne

Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. Image: Wikipedia
If you really love Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, then Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne is sure to make you happy.

The best part about this game is that you do not need a fancy computer to play this game. Warcraft III: Frozen Throne can be played online as well as offline.


# 5: Gunpoint

Gunpoint. Image: YouTube
Gunpoint is a puzzle game that consists of a lot of missions. The game is sure to get your brain cells excited.

The music, game-play, writing and style of this game would surely catch your attention. Gunrpoint requires no graphics card and can run on really low end computers as well. 


Published 22 May 2020, 15:29 IST
