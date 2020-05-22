5 best PC Games in India that can be played without a graphics card

Counter Strike 1.6 is one of the games that can be played on a PC without a graphics card.

If you don’t have a good computer but still want to play video games, worry no more as Sportskeeda has got you covered.

Here is a list of the five best games to play on a PC without a graphics card.

5 Best PC Games without a Graphics Card

# 1: Counter Strike 1.6

Counter-Strike. Image: OxenGaming

Counter Strike 1.6 is one of the most popular shooting games that does not need a high end computer system to run.

With a minimum requirement of 1 GB RAM and 4 GB internal storage, you can enjoy this game even if you do not have a graphics card on your PC.

# 2: GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City. Image: Wikipedia

This action-adventure game can be played without graphics card.

However, you would need to ensure that you have a good processor (preferably 4th Generation Intel Core i3 processor) and RAM (preferably 2 GB) so that the game does not lag.

If your PC already has the same, get ready to roam the streets of Vice City and fulfill missions.

# 3: Minecraft

Minecraft. Image: Google Play

It has been more than 10 years since the release of Minecraft. But it still holds a special place in the hearts of most of gamers.

Minecraft is compatible with most devices and does not require high-end system resources as the pixels in the game are very easily visible.

# 4: Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne

Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. Image: Wikipedia

If you really love Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games, then Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne is sure to make you happy.

The best part about this game is that you do not need a fancy computer to play this game. Warcraft III: Frozen Throne can be played online as well as offline.

# 5: Gunpoint

Gunpoint. Image: YouTube

Gunpoint is a puzzle game that consists of a lot of missions. The game is sure to get your brain cells excited.

The music, game-play, writing and style of this game would surely catch your attention. Gunrpoint requires no graphics card and can run on really low end computers as well.