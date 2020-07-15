Many gamers are comfortable playing their favourite games on a PC, where the keyboard and mouse are used as controls. However, while many people might think that both these devices are absolutely essential to play any game, they do not really have the correct opinion.

There are many games which can be played without a mouse or keyboard. So, if your keyboard is not working, you need not worry, as we have you covered.

Five best games that do not require a keyboard

Here are the best games that you can play without a keyboard:

House of the Dead: Overkill

House of the Dead: Overkill (Image: YouTube)

This game is a rail shooter gun game which requires two main controls, and those are shooting and reloading. This is the reason why it can be played with the mouse easily. All you need to do is aim and shoot to win this game!

Civlization VI

Civilization VI (Image: Microsoft)

Civilization VI is a strategy game where you are required to build and run a city as per your choice. If you don’t have a keyboard, you will not be deprived of playing this amazing game. Oversee the trading activity of your city and lead your people in the best possible way, using the right and left buttons of your mouse as controls.

The Secret of the Monkey Island

The Secret of the Monkey Island (Image: Wikipedia)

This adventure game is a point and click game which can be easily played with a mouse. Explore the fictional islands, inspired by the Caribbean, in the shoes of Guybrush Threepwood, and solve puzzles.

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon (Image: NDTV Gadgets)

If you love games with a gothic backdrop, Darkest Dungeon will surely become one of your favourites. It is a role-playing video game where you can explore dungeons and fight creatures lurking in the shadows. Best part? You can play it without a keyboard!

Invisible, Inc.

Invisible, Inc (Image: Steam)

Invisible, Inc. is a turn-based tactical game where you will have lots of missions to accomplish. It has great replay value and you can customise various aspects of the game in your own way. Activate your stealth mode and stop worrying, as you can play this game without a keyboard.