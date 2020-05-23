Telltale's Batman on PC

It's an age-old adage that the PC is the best way to play videogames, with a mouse and a keyboard attached. But, slowly over the period, Desktop gaming is slowing down due to the recent surge in prices of GPUs.

Assembling your very own high-powered gaming rig can set you back by quite a lot. However, there have been some great games in recent years that have come out for PC where you don't need a mouse to enjoy. A laptop trackpad and a keyboard will do just fine and in some cases, you don't even feel the need for a trackpad.

Best Games you can play without a mouse

5) INSIDE

From the creators of LIMBO, a critically acclaimed side-scroller that takes you through a dark, other-worldly dimension that is full of wonder, scary creatures, and intrigue. INSIDE was one of the most critically acclaimed PC games of 2017.

Much like LIMBO, INSIDE takes players on a journey through a dark dimension where you must piece together the story yourself. The visuals and the graphic stlye of the game are a standout and must buy for anyone looking for a psychedelic, introspective game.

4) Game of Thrones

The critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones TV show on HBO not only spawned what is perhaps one of the biggest events in TV history, it also gave way for one of the most overlooked and underrated games of the last decade.

Advertisement

Although by no means a masterpiece, Telltale's Game of Thrones is a solid companion piece to the TV Show. Players take control of 3 characters from House Forrester, bannerment to House Start. The game is a point-and-click adventure that has a riveting Game of Thrones story.

Fans who love the Game of Thrones TV show and love the action and politics of the show, would love Telltale's Game of Thrones. It is worthy of the licesne and can be played without a mouse on PC.

3) The Wolf Among Us

Perhaps one of the best stories in gaming history, The Wolf Among is undoubtedly one of Telltale Games' best work. It is a solid detective, neo-noir story about Bigby Wolf trying to solve the murder of a fellow Fable.

The game is an adaptation of the global phenomenon that was the comic book series Fables. It is a solid detective game where players must make their own choices, solve crimes and interrogate suspects. All of that, in a fantasy environment. The game does not require a mouse on PC and is perhaps one of the best video-game stories.

2) F1 2019

F1 2019 is Codemaster's best Formula 1 game in their series, without a doubt. A solid career mode with amazing online game modes makes F1 2019 a must have for any Formula 1 fans looking to race for their favourite F1 teams.

The controls are fantastic and do not require a mouse. The game's fantastic simulation mechanics are unparalled and several professional F1 Driver play F1 2019 to practice their skills off the track.

If you love racing and are looking to test your skills and drive at break-neck speeds, get F1 2019 on PC.

1) Telltale's Batman

Telltale Games at this point are known for great storytelling woven in with solid IP's such as The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and now Batman.

Batman is one of, if not the most popular superhero in the world. Batman games such as Arkham City and Arkham Knight have been some of the best games of the last decade and have cemented their position as the best Batman games around, but they require solid PC gaming rigs to run properly.

Telltale's Batman can be played without a mouse on PC. It is one of the most unique and wonderful Batman stories ever told and is a different take on the character. Players can choose to be the kind of superhero they want, a brutal vigilante or a ninja-like predator. This is a must-have for any Batman fan looking to play a great story on PC.