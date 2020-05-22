Fortnite (Image courtesy: Epic Games)

Do you love to play games on your computer but are unable to download them as their cost is too high? If yes, look no further as Sportskeeda has assembled a list of games ranging from real-time strategy games to battle royales for you to play.

You do not need to worry about the price as these games are completely free!

5 PC games you can download for free

League of Legends

This famous multiplayer game will keep you hooked to your screen for a long time. You need to have a quick mind and possess strategic decision-making ability to excel in this game. Winning in a match becomes significantly harder as the game moves forward but once you win, you will relish your hard-earned victory. Get it here.

Dauntless

With a fantasy backdrop, this game offers you various areas to explore, monsters to kill, and weapons to customize and upgrade. You can play with a friend or go solo but you need to have a good analytical brain to help you move ahead in the game and kill your enemies. Get it here.

Warframe

The key to loving this game is patience. If melee fighting is your forte then this first-person shooter game will be your cup of tea. You would not be completely guided throughout the game. Hence, you need to find out the aspects you like and stick to them. Get it here.

Fortnite

One of the most famous games to play in the battle royale mode, Fortnite has gained a lot of popularity over the years. It is relatable to people of all age groups because of the interesting cartoonish characters. The player has to deal with a zone which shrinks with time and survive till the end. Get it here.

World of Tanks

Do you want to travel back to the 20th century? Look no further than the World of Tanks then. This is a game focused on vehicle combat. You have to fight using tanks that can be upgraded and collected for usage in online matches. Get it here.