5 best PC games in India that require only 3 GB RAM

If you are disappointed that your computer is equipped with only 3 GB RAM, then stop feeling dejected as Sportskeeda brings to you a list of cool video games to play on a computer that has 3 GB RAM or less.

List of PC games for computers with 3 GB RAM:

#1Tekken 7

Tekken 7 (Image: Eneba)

Even though this high-end game requires a minimum of 6 GB RAM, you can be assured that it can run smoothly even if your computer only has 3 GB RAM. The only catch? You have to reduce the graphics of the game. At 1280x 720, it can guarantee a smooth 60 FPS. So, gear up to deal with the Mishimas!

Other Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 2GB, GTX 750Ti 2GB, or equivalent

DX: Version 11

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)https://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 60 GB available space

Sound: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

#2 FIFA 15

FIFA 15 (Image: Amazon.com)

As per the minimum system requirements, FIFA 15 requires 4 GB RAM to run. However, you can always get a smooth-playing experience if you run it at 3 GB with low graphics. Don’t let your unending love for football die as you can still customise your team and celebrate every goal against the opponent.

Other Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Q6600 Core2 Quad @ 2.4Ghz

GPU: ATI Radeon HD 5770, NVIDIA GTX 650

DX: 11

OS: Windows V/7/8/8.1 -64-bithttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 15.0 GB

#3 GTA V

GTA: 5 (Image: Cdkeysdeals)

This is another game that requires 4 GB RAM as per the minimum specifications but it can run quite decently even if you have 3 GB RAM. It can give you somewhere around 35 to 40 FPS on low graphics setting but you can complete it with very little or no lag.

Other Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

GPU: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

DX: 10

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1https://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 72 GB available space

Sound: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

#4 The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Image: Wikipedia)

If you love the Spider-Man series then you can be assured that you will have a fun time playing this game. 3 GB RAM will ensure that you do not face any lag even when your graphics are optimised.

Other Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core® 2 Duo 2.6 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+

GPU: 512 MB 3D hardware accelerator card required – 100% DirectX® 9.0c with Shader Model 3 support. NVidia GeForce 8800 GT / AMD Radeon HD4770

DX: 9.0c

OS: Windows 7 or (Windows® XP (with Service Pack 3) and DirectX® 9.0c) or (Windows Vista® with Service Pack 2)https://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 9 GB available space

Sound: DirectX 9.0 – compliant sound card

#5 Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 (Image: EA.com)

This first-person shooter game requires a minimum of 4 GB RAM but it can run on 3 GB RAM as well. All you need to do is lower your screen resolution and enjoy.

Other Minimum System Requirements

CPU: AMD: Athlon X2 2.8 GHz, Intel: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

GPU: AMD: AMD Radeon HD 3870; NVIDIA: Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT

Graphics memory: 512 MB

DX: DX10

OS: Windows Vista SP2 32-bithttps://gamesystemrequirements.com/

Store: 30 GB