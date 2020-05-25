5 best PC games in India that require only 1 GB RAM

Prototype on PC

PC Games have been the cornerstone of the international gaming ecosystem for the longest time. The computer's keyboard, mouse support and customizable hardware gave it the edge over its console peers. GPUs and RAM can be upgraded on PCs to support newer releases, adding a more personal touch to the setup.

It is true that a console will give a solid uniform experience with every game, offering identical performance with every new or old release. The same is not the case with the PC, where it is essential to upgrade hardware according to the requirements of newer releases.

Gaming hardware can run very expensive games with RAM and GPUs, burning a whole in your pocket. A large chunk of the community will look to play more classic games from the past that can run decently on dated hardware.

5 of the Best Games That Require Only 1 GB RAM

Here we look at some of the best games that can still rival new releases in terms of enjoyment and replay value.

While you won't be able to run these games on Ultra at 1920 x 1080 resolution, you should be able to get a good frame rate on low to medium settings on a 1 GB RAM setup.

5) Prototype

Activision's goal with Prototype was to deliver to the players the experience of being a superpowered hero or villain, depending on the way they choose to play it. Prototype was a great success in that terms, despite not having the choice systems made popular by console exclusives such as inFamous.

Prototype is a solid action game with a riveting story and an endlessly satisfying gameplay loop, letting players live out their fantasy of being an all-powerful superhero or supervillain.

1 GB of RAM will allow for a decent frame rate output, if the settings are turned low and the resolution is kept on an optimal level.

Advertisement

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) 2 Duo 1.86 GHz or AMD Athlon(TM) 64 X2 4000+ or better

CPU SPEED: Intel(R) Core(TM) 2 Duo 1.86 GHz or AMD Athlon(TM) 64 X2 4000+ or better

RAM: 1 GB of RAM for Windows(R) XP / 2 GB Windows Vista(R) systems

OS: Windows(R) XP (with Service Pack 3) and DirectX(R) 9.0c

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB 3D hardware accelerator card required - 100% DirectX(R) 9.0c with Shader Model 3 support (NVIDIA(R) GeForce(TM) 7800 GT 256 MB and better chipsets / ATI Radeon(TM) X1800 256 MB and better chipsets)

4) Borderlands

One of gaming community's favourite videogame franchises, Borderlands, is one of the best games of that decade. Featuring a fresh, new art style at the time; the cell-shaded first person shooter was an instant hit amongst the PC gaming community.

The franchise has since then spawned multiple installments on both PC and Consoles and is one of the most critically acclaimed titles ever.

A 1GB RAM setup may not be optimal in terms of a good framerate such as 50 or 60 fps, but it will be sufficient for a 30-40 fps range. However, keep in mind that video memory also plays a key role in determining the performance of your setup.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 2.4 Ghz or equivalent processor with SSE2 support

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1GB System (2GB recommended with Vista)

OS: Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256mb video ram or better (GeForce 7 series or higher/Radeon HD3000 series or higher)

3) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Still considered a fan favourite of not just the Modern Warfare franchise but of the Call of Duty franchise as a whole, Modern Warfare 2 is a solid first-person shooter that holds up well to this day.

With the remastered edition is available on the store right now, it demands a high powered gaming setup. Right now it might be a good time to pick up the original game for cheaper prices to play on modest gaming setups.

The game's single player campaign is fun from start to end, seeing franchise heroes return such as Soap, Captain Price and the introduction of fan favourite-Ghost, the game is worth paying the price of admission just for the campaign itself.

A 1GB setup will be enough to play at a decent enough frame rate without causing much issues for the campaign. However, it is not advisable to play Multiplayer with a 1GB setup as it will cause the game to lag a lot.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 3.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3200+ processor or better supported

CPU SPEED: Intel Pentium 4 3.2GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3200+ processor or better supported

RAM: 1 GB RAM

OS: Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows 7 (Windows 95/98/ME/2000 are unsupported)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT or better or ATI Radeon 1600 XT or better

2) Burnout Paradise

The Burnout series fared well by focusing on an arcade style of racing than its counterparts such as Forza and Gran Turismo, that focused on a simulation style of racing. Burnout excelled in its crazy, over-the-top racing mayhem and became a fan favourite.

Burnout: Paradise is the most beloved entry of the franchise and fans to this day will profess their love for the game by claiming it to be the most fun racing game of all time.

That claim is undeniable as Burnout: Paradise is a great time from the moment you hit the streets in the game. A 1GB RAM setup might just do the trick if you want to have a decent level of output on dated hardware.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 2.8 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent (For Vista 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium 4)

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz (3.2 GHz for Vista)

RAM: 1.0 GB (1.5 GB for Vista)

OS: Windows XP SP2/ Windows Vista/ Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compatible 3D accelerated 128 MB Video card with Pixel Shader 3.0 or equivalent (NVIDIA GeForce 6600+ / ATI Radeon X1300+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

1) Batman: Arkham Asylum

Nobody expected much from relatively new developers Rocksteady, when they announced that they're working on a Batman title that will be published by WB Games. However, soon upon its release, players realised that they had a masterpiece on their hands.

Batman: Arkham Asylum came out of nowhere to destroy sales records and gain high praise from critics and fans alike. It was one of the rare cases of a licensed videogame being nominated for Game of the Year Awards.

Batman: Arkham Asylum is hands down one of the best games of all-time and a must-have for Batman fans and gamers alike.

A 1GB RAM will be powerful enough to support the game on a decent frame rate and won't cause too many issues if paired with a decent GPU.

Minimum Requirements: