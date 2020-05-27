5 best PC games in India that require only a 1024 MB graphics card

Spec Ops: The Line

One of the best aspects about being a gamer in 2020 is the vast online library of games available on platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store that give access to older titles.

Players tend to keep old hardware around out of sentimental value and look for games that can still run perfectly on it. There are several games that are not that demanding in terms of video memory and function pretty well on 1024 MB GPU.

On that note, let us have a look at five of the best PC games that can run on 1024 MB video memory.

5 of the Best PC Games that can run on 1024 MB Video Memory:

5) Assassin's Creed II

Assasins Creed II is a favourite of the video game community and fans of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Fans will still claim Assassin's Creed II to be the best game in the franchise and rightfully so.

The game is a masterpiece in every sense of the word; it is a joy to play from start to end. The story of Ezio Auditore that spans nearly a decade in the game is one of the best in video game history.

If you missed the game back in the day, 2020 is still a great time to dive back into the streets of Florence for some good Assassin action on your 1024 MB GPU-powered setup. The Ezio trilogy are some of the best games you can play, even in 2020.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista - Windows 7

OS: Windows XP (32 and 64 bit) / Windows Vista (32 and 64 bit) / Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0-compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (NVIDIA GeForce 7/8/9/100/200 series / ATI RADEON X1950, HD 2000/3000/4000/5000 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB.

4) Dead Space 2

Visceral Games hit it right on the spot with the first Dead Space title but no one could've predicted the critical and commercial success of the second game in the franchise.

Dead Space 2 is still considered one of the most effective and brilliant survival-horror games in the genre and one of the best games of its time. Nominated for several 'Game of the Year' awards, Dead Space 2 is among the best games you can play, even in 2020.

Dead Space 2 has aged extremely well and is still visually impressive and can run on 1024 MB GPU quite smoothly.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4 or better

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz processor or equivalent

RAM: 1 GB RAM (XP), 2 GB RAM (Vista or Windows 7)

OS: Windows XP (SP2) or Vista or 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI Radeon X1600 Pro or better (X1300, X1300 Pro and HD2400 are below minimum system requirements), 256MB Video Card and Shader Model 3.0 required

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB.

3) Mass Effect 2

There are plenty of games that offer player-choice and branching storylines, but none come close to the level of Mass Effect 2. With a completely customisable character, you can even choose your character's back story and thus you are given complete control of the story in this game.

The decisions and alliances you choose to make in this space adventure alter the game's storyline. Depending on your choices, you arrive at your conclusion. Mass Effect is one of the RPGs in the history of games that cannot be missed.

The game is visually impressive and is as in-depth as it can get. Yet it does not demand too much from a gaming setup and can run perfectly on a 1024 MB GPU.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent AMD CPU

RAM: 1 GB RAM for Windows XP / 2 GB RAM for Windows Vista and Windows 7

OS: Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista SP1 / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB (with Pixel Shader 3.0 support). Supported Chipsets: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or greater; ATI Radeon X1600 Pro or greater. Please note that NVIDIA GeForce 7300, 8100, 8200, 8300, 8400, and 9300; ATI Radeon HD3200, and HD4350 are below minimum system requirements.

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB.

2) Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City excels in every aspect of a videogame: the graphics, the gameplay, the story, and of course, the combat. The game is a masterpiece and won several 'Game of The Year' Awards in 2011.

It is one of the best games of its kind and offers one of the best Batman stories, be it movies, comics or TV. Following up Arkham Asylum was a mammoth task but Rocksteady proved that they could deliver great games back-to-back, as evidenced by the excellent Arkham Trilogy.

The game is not too demanding by today's standard. But back then, it was a great game to test out how powerful a gaming setup could be. A 1024 MB is a decent amount of video memory to run Arkham City.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 4800+

RAM: 2 GB

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7

VIDEO CARD: ATI 3850HD 512 MB or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512MB or Intel HD Graphics 2000

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB.

1) Spec Ops: The Line

When Spec Ops: The Line was first unveiled back in 2009, people weren't too excited as it looked like a standard military shooter affair in the same vein as Call of Duty and Battlefield games.

But when the game was finally released in 2013, players realised what a masterpiece Spec Ops: The Line is. The game is an excellent narrative-driven experience and has perhaps the greatest plot twist in gaming history.

Spec Ops: The Line is one of the best games in the history of video gaming and should not be missed. In case you own a 1024 MB GPU, you can play this masterpiece without running into any issues.

Minimum Requirements: