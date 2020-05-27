5 best PC games in India that require only a 256 MB graphics card

FEAR 2 (Picture credits: bloody-disgusting.com)

Gaming hardware today is the most powerful as it has ever been and perhaps more accessible. Where earlier, getting hands on the newest Nvidia GPU would be extremely tough and expensive, it is now much easier to build a gaming setup with ray-tracing capabilities.

However, there is plenty of old gaming hardware still left with players that have not been discarded. There are plenty of great games that even old hardware is capable of running.

Dedicated GPUs these days can offer upwards 4GB in video memory and even integrated graphics such as in Vega iGPUs can put up respectable video memory.

However, there is plenty of old hardware with people that can only provide 256 MB of video memory, here are certain great games of that era that work perfectly within that restriction.

5 of The Best PC Games that Require Only 256 MB Video Memory

5) F.E.A.R 2

F.E.A.R 2 is fondly or begrudgingly remembered by the gaming community not just for its extremely well done horror elements, but for also its Advanced AI that provided great difficulty for the players.

The AI in F.E.A.R 2 is extremely smart and will deploy numerous tactics while adopting to your play-style and countering every one of your moves, this was one of the many reasons why this game is still popular in the gaming community.

If the AI wasn't menacing enough, the game is terrifying enough due to its well executed villain/poster child Alma Wade, as she will haunt your main character through the course of the game.

Minimum Requirements:

Advertisement

CPU: P4 2.8GHz (3.2GHz Vista)/Athlon 64 3000+ (3200+ Vista)

CPU SPEED: P4 2.8GHz (3.2GHz Vista)/Athlon 64 3000+ (3200+ Vista)

RAM: 1GB (1.5GB Vista)

OS: Windows XP SP2/Vista SP1

VIDEO CARD: DX9-capable graphics card with 256MB with Shader Model 2.0b (NVIDIA GeForce 6800+ or ATI Radeon X700+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

4) Just Cause

The Just Cause franchise is the go-to franchise for players looking to blow things up, period. It is an open-world sandbox style shooter that excels by putting focus on player freedom, explosions and more explosions.

The franchise arms the player with several high powered weaponry and a large sandbox, and the first game in the franchise provided a great platform for the franchise to build on.

The first game in the franchise is a relatively quiet affair as compared to the newer releases, but it is still more action packed than any other game in its genre.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 1.4 GHz (Pentium 4) or Athlon XP 1700+

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 3D Hardware Accelerator Card Required - 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible with 64MB and Shader model 1.1. (GeForce4 Ti 4200+ or ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3) Prince of Persia 2: The Two Thrones

After the mixed reception of Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, Ubisoft decided to scale back the dark, gothic metal of Warrior Within and take the series back to its roots.

While it retained some of the grit that was in Warrior Within, The Two Thrones takes the player back to the Prince's home: Babylon.

Here, the price must wage battle against the Vizier but also his dark alter-ego, the Dark Prince. The story is a harps back to the Arabian Nights style narrative of the first game and benefits from its lighter tone.

The game is a great blend of the tone set by the previous two games and is a fun single player experience.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Pentium III or AMD Athlon

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP (only)

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB DirectX 9.0c compliant video card (NVIDIA GeForce3+ / ATI Radeon 7500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

2) Hitman: Blood Money

Perhaps the most beloved entry in the franchise and rightfully so, the game is a masterpiece in every sense of the word. Blood Money gives the player freedom to explore every single way to eliminate their target and complete their objectives.

The game is extremely polished and delivers what is perhaps the standard by which every other game in its genre is measured by.

Blood Money is a game Hitman fans and stealth game fans shouldn't miss.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium 4/Athlon XP or better

CPU SPEED: 1.5 GHz

RAM: 512 MB

OS: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB Direct3D DirectX 9.0 compliant video card supporting pixel shader 2.0 (NVIDIA GeForce FX+ / ATI Radeon 9500+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

1) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow

Fans await eagerly for any news from Ubisoft for a new entry in the Splinter Cell franchise after the game's lead character, Sam Fisher, returned for a brief moment in a level of Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

It might be a good time to replay the older games in the franchise that have aged very good and are great games to play, even in 2020.

Pandora Tomorrow is the second installment in the franchise and is immensely enjoyable, offering exciting new locations such as an American Embassy in a foreign land and LAX itself.

Minimum Requirements: