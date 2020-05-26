Batman: Arkham Knight. Image: Amino

If your computer is equipped with 6 GB RAM, you can be rest assured that you will be able to play some of the best games out there. Even though 8 GB RAM is suggested for a great gaming experience, you don’t need to worry as the following games are sure to give you a good time.

5 best PC games that require 6 GB RAM

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider. Image: Wallpaper Cave

Get ready to step into the snow boots of Lara Croft as you go for an adventure into the snowy terrains of Siberia. This game is sure to run smoothly with 6 GB RAM without sacrificing the awesome graphics which is one of the great attractions of this game.

Minimum System Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 650 2 GB or AMD HD 7770 2 GB

DX: Version 11

OS: Windows 7 64 bit

Store: 25 GB available space

FIFA 20

FIFA 20. Image: EA.com

Even though the latest version FIFA requires a minimum of 8 GB RAM, you need not be disappointed as you can still play in your computer with low graphics. No need to worry, it can still guarantee you 45-60 fps with the right setting. So, gear up for competitions and put your best foot forward!

Minimum System Specifications

CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 965 or Equivalent / Intel i3-2100 or Equivalent

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent / Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Store: 50 GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Image: GameSpot

You won’t be deprived of playing the sixteenth installment of Call of Duty even though it requires 8 GB RAM. All you have to do is lower the graphics and you are good to go.

Minimum System Specifications

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950

DX: DirectX 12

OS: Windows® 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows® 10 64-bit

Store: 175 GB available hard drive space

Sound: DirectX-compatible

Resolution: 1080p 30 fps

Red Dead Redemption II

Red Dead Redemption II. Image: Wikipedia

Here is another game which requires 8 GB RAM but if you have a good processor and graphics card, you will not face hiccups while playing the game. Sometimes your game might lag a little but you can still go out on Western adventures with the strapping member of the Van der Linde gang, Arthur Morgan.

Minimum System Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

OS: Windows 7 - Service Pack 1 (6.1.7601), 64-bit

Store: 150 GB available space

Sound: DirectX compatible

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight. Image: Wikipedia

Revive your love for this DC superhero as you follow him on a quest to save Gotham City. This game requires 6 GB RAM and you can relax and enjoy playing it with good graphics as your game proceeds smoothly.

Minimum System Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-750, 2.67 GHz | AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.4 GHz

RAM: 6 GB RAM

GPU: Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB Memory Minimum) | AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB Memory Minimum)

DX: Version 11

OS: Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

Store: 45 GB available space