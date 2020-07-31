5 best PC games that are less than 2 GB in size

While Triple-A games today come with all the necessary bells-and-whistles that a game requires in the Triple-A field today, they can often take up a huge amount of space on your PC. Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 takes up upwards of 100 GB.

Therefore, installing great games on your hard drive often results in deleting a favourite game in place of a new one. That is where indie games shine, not taking up a lot of space but still providing plenty of excellent gameplay experience.

Indie games have been the heart and soul of gaming since the advent of video games. The indie genre has been the place to go for innovative and creative games.

Here are some of the best indie games that take up less than 2GB space on your PC.

Five best PC games that are less than 2 GB in size

5) Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is a wonderful 2D side-scroller that was a result of a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Shovel Knight is punishing, challenging and testing. However, it is that much more enjoyable for it.

The game can rival some of the best triple-a games of today for moment-to-moment enjoyment in gameplay.

4) Undertale

Not enough praise can be directed towards Undertale, as it has cemented itself as one of the greatest indie games to have been made. The game manages to tell a great story and is deviously funny in its own way.

The game will surprise you at every turn, and leave you spellbound by the end.

3) Papers, Please

The basic gameplay of Papers, Please is relatively simple: You approve or reject immigrants based on a variety of factors. It might seem simple at first, but the game will draw you in with its simplicity and deliver an experience unlike any other.

The subtle narrative of the game manages to hit home its point on various occasions, and it endlessly entertaining. The game was received so positively that it even inspired its very own short-film adaptation.

2) Celeste

Celeste is quite possibly one of the most beautiful games to look at. The art style is absolutely gorgeous, and the game never fails to leave you gasping at its beautiful visuals.

Celeste manages not only proves to be an exciting game, but also tell a wonderful story along with it.

1) LIMBO

LIMBO is one of the most popular indie games and has managed to still attract new fans, years after its release. The game is ultimately heartbreaking, and terrifying in an almost poetic way.

LIMBO is no doubt, one of the best indie games to have ever been made.