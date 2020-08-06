5 best PC games that are less than 500 MB in size

Most games which require less storage space are old titles which are compatible with PCs that have low specifications. These games often have simple gameplay and span over a short period of time if they are story-driven.

If you have an ardent desire to play games on a PC that only has 500 MB of storage, then these are a few games that you can try out.

5 best PC games less than 500 MB

Here are five of the best PC games which are less than 500 MB in size:

#1 SimCity 3000

SimCity 3000 (Image Courtesy: Gamespecial)

In SimCity 3000, you can build a whole city of your own. From building roads to skyscrapers, you can construct different offices and oversee their management to make sure that your citizens benefit from them.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Gamespecial)

System: Windows 95/98

Processor: Intel Pentium III 1133 @ 1133MHz / AMD Athlon MP

Video Card: Radeon Xpress 1200 / GeForce 6200

RAM Free: 64 Mb RAM

Directx Version: DirectX 8

Storage: 450 Mb

#2 War Wind II: Human Onslaught

War Wind II: Human Onslaught (Image Courtesy: Game Abyss - Alpha Coders)

War Wind II: Human Onslaught is a real-time strategy game that follows the story of two factions of humans: The Marines and The Descendants. The Marines want to destroy other races and establish dominance whereas The Descendants want to return to earth.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: gog.com)

System: Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10

Processor: 1.8 GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c and 256 MB VRAM

Storage: 415 MB

#3 Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image Courtesy: System Requirements)

With Minecraft-like pixelated graphics, Stardew Valley is a farming simulator game which will keep you entertained. It also has a multiplayer mode where you can call your friends and enjoy harvesting together.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

System: Windows Vista or greater

Processor: 2 GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 256 MB video memory, shader model 3.0+

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 500 MB

#4 Limbo

Limbo (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Limbo is an adventure game where you have to solve various puzzles to get ahead. The storyline is interesting and you will have to go through dark and dangerous surroundings to escape various traps laid down for you.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Origin)

System: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10

Processor: 2 GHz

Memory: 512MB

Video Card: 10 years or younger. Integrated graphics and very low budget cards may not work. Shader Model 3.0 required

DirectX: 9.0c

Storage: 150MB

#5 Dead Cells

Dead Cells (Image Courtesy: Android Police)

In this rogue-like action game, you will be tasked with fighting strange creatures to make your way out through a dungeon. As you move forward in the game, you will get various weapons and powers that will help you overcome your enemies.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)