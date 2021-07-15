5 best PC games like Call of Duty: Warzone in July 2021

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the best PC games with intense Battle Royale action. Interestingly, the game is a part of the recent COD titles Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty Warzone features three modes - Resurgence, Plunder, and Battle Royale. Unlike regular BR games that have 100 players, Warzone has 150 players.

COD Warzone enjoys a considerable fanbase. However, players who like Warzone can definitely try out some of these PC games.

Five alternative games to Call of Duty Warzone

1) Darwin Project

The Darwin Project is Battle Royale but with an icy twist. Darwin Project happens in snow-clad mountains and forests. Players are given bows, arrows, and other such weapons. However, unlike other BR games, players have to rely on their senses for hunting down their enemies.

In Darwin Project, players can also set traps and craft items. The BR mode has 10 players (or prisoners) and a director that influences the game.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite enjoys a loyal and dedicated fan base. Ever since the title was released in 2017, it quickly became a hit among PC gamers. Fortnite has some cartoonish characters and a vivid backdrop.

Fortnite has three modes - Creative, Save The World, and Battle Royale. Unlike other BR games, players in Fortnite are airdropped from a school bus. The shrinking zones and other aspects resemble other BRs.

However, like Minecraft, players can destroy their surroundings and use those materials to craft structures and defend themselves. Undoubtedly, this is one of the best PC games.

3) Apex Legends

Needless to say, Apex Legends is one of the best PC games. With backdrops borrowed from Titanfall, a massive array of weapons, and plenty of characters to choose from, Apex Legends is a beloved Battle Royale title.

Apex Legends, too, features a shrinking zone and follows the same gameplay of loot-shoot-survive. Apex Legends has a special ping system that enables players in a squad to communicate.

4) Valorant

Valorant quickly rose to popularity upon its launch and became one of the most common PC games. Valorant is more of a shooter and multiplayer game with RPG elements rather than a BR game.

Players assume the role of an agent in a squad of five and go head to head with the opposite team. There are several modes like Deathmatch, Escalation, Spike Rush, and more.

5) Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is perfect for players who prefer a sci-fi back story and futuristic weapons. Hyper Scape was launched in 2020 by Ubisoft and is one of the popular Battle Royale PC games.

Hyper Scape is set in Neo Arcadia in 2054. The game has sci-fi settings and futuristic weapons. Unlike other BR games with circular shrinking zones, Hyper Scape has a map where random sectors vanish.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen