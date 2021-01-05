Fortnite is a popular online game that is enjoyed by many players all over the world. The game has three main game modes: Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite: Save the World, and Fortnite Creative.

The game gives its players a variety of customization options, where they can buy a lot of skins and accessories. If players are looking for more games like Fortnite, they can try out the following games.

5 best PC games like Fortnite in 2021

These are five of the best PC games like Fortnite:

#1 - Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games that players can play for free. The game is set in a futuristic backdrop, and has 20 squads which consist of three players in one match.

Players will be provided with ultra-modern weapons that can be used to kill their enemies.

The game offers 14 playable characters as of Season 6. These characters have unique abilities, like the characters featured in Fortnite.

#2 - Minecraft

Minecraft has building elements that Fortnite players will definitely be able to relate to. The deathmatches and battle royale mode of Minecraft have also been great additions.

There are a wide range of activities that players can engage in this open-world, sandbox game. Many players are into the blocky characters and pixelated graphics offered by the title.

Players can choose between five game modes offered by the title. Minecraft is available across various platforms and has sold over 200 million copies.

#3 - Ring of Elysium

The narrative style of this underrated online multiplayer battle royale game is worth appreciating. The graphics and controls of the game are also worthy of applause.

The game features characters with proper backstories, which will definitely draw players into the game. The ongoing events in Fortnite Battle Royale can also be connected to a story like this.

Players can enjoy three seasons in this title: Arctic Survival, Paradise Falls, and Storm The Europa. With every season, three new characters are added to the storyline.

#4 - the Last Man Standing

This battle royale title will definitely remind players of Fortnite Battle Royale. Like the name hints, players have to fight in an epic match of survival.

The gunplay and the graphics of the game are pretty realistic, which has impressed players. One match can take up to 100 players and lasts for around 20 to 25 minutes, depending on survival.

The game has an arsenal of over 30 different weapons. There are over 329 unique emotes that players can choose from.

#5 - Spellbreak

The look of the characters featured in this game will remind players of the Fortnite characters. The fantasy element of the game adds the right amount of magic.

The basic rules of the battle royale genre apply to this title, but in place of guns, players have to use magic spells to defeat their enemies.

There are six classes to choose from: ice, wind, fire, toxic, stone, and lightning.

