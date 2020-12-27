Free Fire is a popular battle-royale game enjoyed by mobile gamers around the world. In the game, players need to survive till the end by defending themselves and beating their enemies.

PC gamers can also choose to play Free Fire with the help of an emulator. So, PC players, who like playing Free Fire and are looking for similar games, have come to the right place for recommendation.

5 best PC games like Free Fire

These are five of the best PC games similar to Free Fire:

#1 Fortnite

Image via Epic Games Store

Fortnite is immensely popular for its battle-royale mode: Fortnite Battle Royale. Like Free Fire, Fortnite also offers unique characters whose appearances players can customise by purchasing various skins and accessories.

Like all battle-royale games, players have the ultimate objective of survival. There are two other modes that Fortnite offers - Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

The game also has a good collection of cool weapons that players can pick from. Be it solo, duo or squad, players will enjoy playing the battle-royale mode of Fortnite.

Download Fortnite from here.

#2 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Image via Wallpapers Cave

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most talked-about games in mobile gaming platforms. So, it is only fair to include PUBG in the list of PC games similar to Free Fire.

PUBG is often appreciated by gamers for its collection of realistic weapons. The graphics, sound effects and controls of the game are also praiseworthy.

The gameplay of PUBG may seem like a cakewalk for Free Fire players. Players can choose to be aggressive or proceed with stealth to defeat their enemies in this game.

Download PUBG from here.

#3 Realm Royale

Image via LazarBeam (YouTube)

Realm Royale is a third-person battle-royale game that is free-to-play. The vibrant and colourful characters of this title could definitely give Free Fire and Fortnite-like vibes.

Like in all battle-royale games, players in Realm Royale land in a hostile battlefield where they need ot collect weapons and supplies to protect themselves and defeat their enemies. A squad in the game has four players.

Players have a chance to win various rewards in Realm Royale. This game is also available across various platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Download Realm Royale from here.

#4 Apex Legends

Image via EA.com

Players need to play this battle-royale game from the first-person perspective. In this epic game of survival, there are 20 squads of three players each.

This game, as of Season 6, offers 14 playable characters that could remind players of the ones in Free Fire owing to their unique styles and abilities.

The game offers ultra-modern weapons and is set in an exciting futuristic backdrop. This title can be easily downloaded from Steam free of cost.

Download Apex Legends from here.

#5 Z1 Battle Royale

Image via MAZAVS - Games Channel (YouTube)

This title is a competitive battle-royale game similar to Free Fire. Players can play this action-packed thrilling game solo, duo or in squads of five.

Z1 Battle Royale has a good arsenal of weapons and also offers vehicles to help players travel around the map with ease.

Players can get the necessary supplies while looting houses and shelters. However, much like Free Fire, players need to deal with a ticking clock in this ame, with the safe zone shrinking with time.

Download Z1 Battle Royale from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play the game of their choice.