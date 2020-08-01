5 best PC games like Halo

If you’re a sucker for the sci-fi fantasy genre, then you must be someone who loves to play Halo. Set in a distant future where humans are under threat from a covenant of aliens, this first-person shooter game series has garnered plenty of popularity over the years.

However, when your Halo journey comes to an end, you may want to pick up similar games of the same genre.

5 best games like Halo that you can play on your PC

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is a game that borrows a lot from its more famous contemporary, Halo. The game begins with you surviving on Mars but when you come down to Earth, you will realise that the world has been taken over by demonic forces. Now it is up to you to protect the human race and kill as many demons as you can.

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 is a first-person shooter game that is based on the planet Pandora, where you will play as a vault hunter. The game consists of alien monsters, psychos and a formidable villain in Handsome Jack, all of whom you will eventually have to fight.

Borderlands 2 is a lot like Halo as it primarily focuses on its guns and gun gameplay.

Prey

Prey has elements in its gameplay that will often remind you of Halo. You will play as a member of the crew on the Talos I space station, which orbits the moon. However, when hostile aliens take over your ship, it will be up to you to use all your wits and skills as well as a lot of guns to try and save the space station.

Metro Exodus

If you want to try your hand at a game that involves surviving a nuclear winter after a devastating apocalypse, then Metro Exodus is the right game for you.

An FPS gameplay paired with stunning graphics as well as a gripping story, Metro Exodus is not exactly like Halo. However, the tense exploration and action against mutated monsters as well as humans will definitely remind you of Halo.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

When the conversation is centred around gun technology, planets and alien fights in space, Star Wars is often one of the things that come to mind.

This video game adaptation of the cult movie series is just as fun to be a part of. You will be able to play the game as a part of the Rebel forces. You will then need to gradually build your character and fight against the evil forces of the Empire.