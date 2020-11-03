5 best PC games like Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is a 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game whose story revolves around a knight who sets on an adventure in a plague-infested kingdom called Hallownest. The game is loved for its dark theme and interesting puzzles.

If you are missing Halloween and want to try out games that are similar to Hollow Knight, you can check out the games listed below:

5 best PC games that are similar to Hollow Knight

1. Dead Cells

You might not notice the similarity between Hollow Knight and Dead Cells right away.

Dead Cells is an indie 2D game like Hollow Knight, and its pace is very fast, keeping you on the edge of your seat throughout. The game is, however, more vibrant than Hollow Knight, which takes away a bit of the spookiness.

As the game progresses, you will get access to many weapons which will help you defeat the undead creatures that you will encounter. Further exploration will also give you access to various treasures and 'cells'.

2. La-Mulana 2

Even if this game has a different vibe than that of Hollow Knight, its pace will surely remind you of the 2D Metroidvania action-adventure game.

One of the best aspects of La-Mulana 2 is its carefully-structured world. Like Hollow Knight, there are quirky NPCs who will cross your path in this game.

There are many objectives in the game, and you will have to take the help of clues to figure out your next step.

3. Axiom Verge

The key to playing Axiom Verge is patience and observation. The game offers over 60 items, along with power-ups. There are many blocked areas that you can access only if you have the right item.

The theme of Axiom Verge is very different from Hollow Knight but the detailed world and the controls are somewhat similar.

If you love action and exploration, then this Metroidvania game will surely quench your thirst.

4. Salt and Sanctuary

Salt and Sanctuary draws inspiration from the Souls series and also has similarities with Hollow Knight. The game has the dark and spooky vibes of Hollow Knight and offers you the opportunity to explore its world without any inhibition.

The game has several weapon categories, and you can choose two hand-held weapons to keep your enemies at bay. The game also allows you to use magic and ranged attacks.

The gameplay and the 2D hand-drawn visuals in Salt and Sanctuary will surely impress you. The game also has a multiplayer option that allows you to play with your friends.

5. Shovel Knight Series

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is more vibrant when compared to Hollow Knight. One of the highlights of this game is the characters, which are unique and fun.

The 8-bit retro aesthetic of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove will surely appeal to you if you are into platformer games. Like Hollow Knight, this is also a side-scrolling platformer game.

Both Shovel Knight and Hollow Knight have set the standard for indie games of a similar nature.

