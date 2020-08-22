5 best PC games like Pokemon

Pokemon is the game that players all around the world grew up with. Whether it is the TV series or video games, the story of a human training an array of beautiful creatures was enough to keep kids and teenagers engaged.

Pokemon, the video game series, follows the story of adorable monsters who are collected and trained by a human to fight against fellow Pokemon. If you have played this series multiple times, maybe it’s time for you to try other games which have a similar feel.

Five best PC games like Pokemon

These are some of the best games for a system which are similar to the much-loved media franchise:

1. World of Final Fantasy

World of Final Fantasy (Image Credits: Steam)

The creatures, named Mirages, are very similar to Pokemon. You need to stack one Mirage over another to unlock their potential.

You are going to be in control of twin siblings, named Lann and Reynn, as they explore the fantastical world of Grymoire. Remember, the stronger the Mirages you have, the better you are while fighting enemies.

2. Suikoden II

Suikoden II (Image Credits: Wrestlecorp)

Pokemon's main theme revolves around collecting as many of these creatures as possible, and training them for battle.

Similarly, in Suikoden II, you need to recruit warriors to build your own army. In this game, you can select any one of the three different types of combats at one point of time: Regular battles, Massive battles, and Duels.

3. Digimon Masters Online

Digimon Masters (Image Credits: Steam)

Digimons are digital monsters that you have to tame to destroy the evil Digimons, who are wreaking havoc in the Digital World. Apart from evil Digimons, you will also have to kill human villains in the game.

Like you tame and train Pokemon, you have to do the same for Digimons. All of them are unique in their own way and possess skills that will come in handy to restore peace in the Digital World.

4. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Image Credits: PlayStation)

The best part about this role-playing game is its larger-than-life ambience. There are many quests that you will have to fulfil once you sign up for the epic adventure that comes with the game.

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom also offers an open world, so you can go ahead and explore the dark dungeons along with the villages and towns. It will remind you of Pokemon when you summon little creatures with magical powers, named Higgledies, which will help you during battles.

5. Temtem

Temtem (Image Credits: Pinterest)

Instead of Pokemon, you will have to catch Temtems in this massive multiplayer online, role-playing game. You have to command them and pit them against other Temtems controlled by other players.

Heavily inspired by the Pokemon, this game follows the story of a Temtem trainer who explores the six floating islands of Airborne Archipelago. Be prepared as you will also have to stand up against an evil organisation named Clan Belsoto, which wants to rule the islands.