5 best PC games like PUBG Lite

PUBG Lite is a famous battle royale game that does not have high system requirements and can run smoothly on a moderate PC. This title is appreciated for its simple controls and exciting gameplay.

PUBG Lite follows all the basic rules of the BR genre and is quite popular among the masses. The following are few of the best titles that have similarities with this game in terms of gameplay. Most of these require a moderate-to-good system to run.

Most suitable alternatives to PUBG Lite

These are five of the best PC games that you can enjoy:

1. Fortnite

Fortnite is an online game that has three game modes that you can choose from, namely Fortnite: Save The World, Fortnite Battle Royale and Fortnite Creative. Out of these three, Fortnite Battle Royale has a few similarities with PUBG Lite.

It is a game of survival like PUBG Lite. You will need to hunt for weapons to defend yourself from opponents, who will kill you the first chance they get.

The highlights of Fortnite are its vibrant ambience and the cartoonish characters. The developers create opportunities for you to get new skins and accessories through content updates every few weeks.

2. Apex Legends

This is a battle royale game with a futuristic backdrop played from the first-person perspective. Apex Legends looks very different from PUBG Lite, but the core aspect of surviving till the end remains the same.

You will be part of a squad consisting of three players and land on a battlefield filled with enemies. There will be 20 squads in total, so make sure you stock up on supplies before charging headfirst.

One of the best things about Apex Legends is that you can download it for free. It also offers characters with unique abilities, and as of Season 6, you can choose from the 14 playable characters.

3. Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty is one of the best shooting game franchises in the world, and for a good reason. From graphics to sound effects, Call of Duty titles have always been appreciated for their realistic gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale game released in early 2020 and gets applauded for its gameplay and realistic weapons. It is also free to play.

There are two modes in this title, named Plunder and Battle Royale, that you can play. As many as 150 players are fighting in the same battlefield, which just shows that the scope of Warzone is broader than PUBG Lite.

4. Ring of Elysium

Like PUBG Lite, this is an online multiplayer battle royale game. And like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, Ring of Elysium can be downloaded for free.

However, unlike many BR games, this title focuses on the story. Hence, the storyline will also draw you into playing this game for hours on end.

Ring of Elysium will offer you three seasons, named Arctic Survival, Paradise Falls and Storm The Europa. With every season, three new characters get introduced, each with their backstories.

5. Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

This title will be a treat if you are a fan of the Hunger Games. The graphics of Island of Nyne is top-notch, accentuating the beauty of the magnificent backdrop provided in this game.

As soon as you drop into the arena, you will have to scour for weapons and gears. Like PUBG Lite, only one person will survive till the end in this fast-paced battle royale game to be crowned the winner.

You can keep track of your scores in Island of Nyne, which makes it even more competitive among friends. The downside is that it requires a good system to run, unlike PUBG Lite.

