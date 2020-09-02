5 best PC games like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite allows mobile gamers to play the popular battle royale game even if they have a low-end smartphone. It is compatible with almost all smartphones, which makes it a popular choice among players.

Since the only option to play PUBG Mobile Lite on your computer is via an emulator, you can try out other BR titles that will not require an emulator to run on your computer. Yes, all the games on this list are PC offerings.

Five best PC games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are the best such titles to try:

1. Borderlands 3

Image Credits: Steam

You can play this game alone or team up with three others to form a squad, quite similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also pick up the weapons of your enemies after defeating them.

In this first-person shooter, you need to stop the cult-leading twins from wreaking havoc across the galaxy. The game is known for its weapon variety and a touch of humour, which is successful in diffusing a tense situation.

2. Ring of Elysium

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Advertisement

This is an online multiplayer battle royale game, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. The best part is that it is free to play, so you can download it without spending a single rupee.

There are three seasons in the title, namely Arctic Survival, Paradise Falls, and Storm The Europa. Every season introduces three new characters with backstories who play an essential part in the game.

3. Apex Legends

Image Credits: Steam

This is a battle royale game played from the first-person perspective where 20 squads comprising of three players land in a battlefield to survive till the end. This title is also available for free.

Apex Legends has a broader scope than PUBG Mobile Lite, and the futuristic setting of the game indeed adds to the excitement of the gameplay. As of Season 6, you can choose from 14 playable characters that the title offers.

4. Call of Duty: Warzone

Image Credits: Get Droid Tips

Call of Duty has always been at the helm of shooting game franchises. Warzone is a battle royale game that is free to play, just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

There are two modes in this title, namely Plunder and Battle Royale. The scope is wider than PUBG Mobile Lite, as the game involves 150 players fighting on the battlefield in an ultimate game of survival.

5. Fortnite

Image Credits: AnalyzeMarkets

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the battle royale mode of Fortnite, known as Fortnite Battle Royale, is all about surviving till the end. Apart from this mode, there are two others in the game, known as Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

In the Fortnite Battle Royale mode, you can play all by yourself, in a duo or a squad of three or four players. The safe area of the map also shrinks over time, just like the safe zone in PUBG Mobile Lite.