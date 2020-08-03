Don’t you just love to swoosh up and down a track on a rollercoaster? If you prefer having the upper hand and managing things and miss going to amusement parks, then you must have played the RollerCoaster Tycoon series.

You get to build and construct rollercoasters in this game, and the main objective is to run the park smoothly. If there are any discrepancies, you will have to resolve these problems immediately.

If you would like to play more games where you can build your own world, like you did in the RollerCoaster Tycoon games, then you can check out the list below.

Best games like the RollerCoaster Tycoon series

RimWorld

RimWorld (Image Credit: ePinGi)

RimWorld is the story of three survivors who build their own colony in a whole new world. From fighting pirates to killing ancient machines designed to kill, this game is very entertaining. You can even create weapons from the materials provided. How cool is that?!

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Core 2 Duo

Advertisement

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: DirectX 11+

OS: Windows 7

Store: 500 MB

Mashinky

Mashinky (Image Credit: Steam Community)

If you love trains and the mechanics behind making them run, then you will surely love this game. You can create a transport system and make trains run. With simple controls and realistic graphics, the rules will not take you too long to get used to.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Quad Core 2.00 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: 2 GB GeForce 750 graphics card or better

DX: Version 9.0c

OS: Windows Vista

Store: 2 GB

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire (Image Credit: GOG.com)

Want to feel like a prince who climbs up a tower to rescue his lady love? Just play this game! Even though there will not be any princess at the end, the gameplay will not disappoint. You will get the satisfaction of climbing to the top of the tower and fighting through the various evils that befall you.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: 2.0 Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: 1 GB Video Memory, capable of OpenGL 3.0+ support (2.1 with ARB extensions acceptable)

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10

Store: 1 GB

Anno 1800

Anno 1800 (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Transport back to the 19th Century and build an empire from scratch. With serious Civilization VI vibes, this game will allow you to choose the role that you want to play, to give meaning and definition to your character. Make your empire secure and follow the right path to make your kingdom last forever.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel i5 3470, AMD FX 6350

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 670 - 2 GB, AMD Radeon R9 270X - 2 GB, Shader Model 5.0

DX: Version 11

OS: Microsoft Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (all 64-bit)

Store: 60 GB

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster (Image Credit: Steam)

This game is not part of the Roller Coaster Tycoon series, but is referred to as its sequel. It allows you to build roller coasters as well as other exciting theme park rides. Take the role of a manager and choose between three modes, namely Sandbox, Challenge and Career, to run the park effectively and efficiently.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel i5-2300/AMD FX-4300

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: nVidia GTX 560 (2 GB)/AMD Radeon 7850 (2 GB)

DX: Version 11

OS: Windows 7 (SP1+)/8.1/10 64bit

Store: 8 GB

Courtesy: Game System Requirements (for minimum system requirements)