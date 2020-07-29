The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim needs no introduction to any serious fantasy gamer. It redefined the genre of an open-world RPG set in a fantastical world of magic and beasts.

It allowed you to completely immerse yourself in the experience of being a magical creature, engaging in adventurous quests, and basically deciding your own journey through the gameplay.

But if you’ve been playing Skyrim for quite a while and want to explore other similar games in the genre, then look no further.

Here are the 5 best PC games like Skyrim that you can try next!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image courtesy: The Witcher, YT

Another game that pioneered the open-world RPG genre, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is not exactly like Skyrim, but it has plenty of parallels that players will love. The same kind of a lore-rich world, plenty of magic and potions, as well as great weaponry and combat system to keep you busy.

Plus, you’ll have such a vast world to explore and so many side quests to undertake that you might as well ignore the main storyline.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Image courtesy: NDTV Gadgets

Okay so, Red Dead Redemption 2 is not based in a fantasy world, and in that regard, it’s nothing like Skyrim. But at the heart of it all, the two games have a lot in common. Red Dead Redemption has the same kind of gameplay that Skyrim has perfected - an open-world with plenty of exploration and adventures for the players to embark upon.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Image courtesy: AltChar

While not fantasy, this game, set in ancient Egypt, comes really close to the awesome gameplay of Skyrim. With an impressive and immersive world, Ubisoft has managed to create a game that will keep you hooked for hours.

You can scale pyramids and stare over an ancient Egyptian skyline, not to mention the several quests that you can embark upon, making you feel like a real part of the world of Pharaohs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Image courtesy: MobyGames

Another game that’s a lot like Skyrim but is rooted in history rather than fantasy. The game is set in Bohemia in the Holy Roman Empire.

In a politically-torn Bohemia, you start the game as the son of a blacksmith as you slowly progress through the game and become a part of the thicker political plot. With lots of action as well as adventure, this game is sure to leave you with the same Skyrim feel that you crave.

Monster Hunter: World

Image courtesy: TheVerge

When the Monster Hunter franchise stepped into the vast ocean of open-world gaming, fans must have rejoiced. Monster Hunter: World brings for you an open-world experience where you can explore, craft weapons, and fight as many monsters as you wish. With immersive graphics and an endless scope for gameplay, this game is yet another title that is rocking the same RPG genre made popular by Skyrim.