5 best PC games like Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is a video game franchise that is much-loved by the gaming community and has even resulted in the birth of a movie series.

Tomb Raider has redefined the action-adventure genre of video games. It has almost everything a player can ask for in the genre. Cave explorations and historical quests? Check. Adventurous marauding and gripping action? Check.

While Tomb Raider can keep you busy for hours, there might come a time when you want to try other video games in the same genre.

5 best games like Tomb Raider that you can play on PC

Uncharted Series

The Uncharted franchise has been compared with the Tomb Raider franchise quite a number of times. Both games fall under the action-adventure genre, with two interesting leads across all the games, who are both treasure seekers.

Without going into a Nathan Drake vs Lara Croft debate, there are several reasons why Uncharted should be on your must-try list. It has amazing gameplay, a gripping story and loads of adventure.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

If the historical and fantastical feel is why you loved the Tomb Raider video games, then Assassin’s Creed Odyssey might be your cup of tea. Set in ancient Greece, you have an entire world in front of you, which consists of monsters to fight, tombs to dig into and quests to undertake. With an expansive open world to explore, Odyssey brings a lot to the gamer’s screen.

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Another video game that helps you travel to ancient times, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands has everything that makes Tomb Raider a great game. Ranging from great action and a great story to the adventurous spirit of the protagonist, this Prince of Persia game is a great replacement for the Tomb Raider series.

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

This fantasy RPG, based on the famous Lord of the Rings franchise, is an epic adventure. You will play in the shoes of Tailon, a ranger whose family was brutally murdered by Sauron’s evil forces. Now it is up to you to take revenge and kill as many Uruks as possible. You can explore, go on missions, kill and rampage- all to seek revenge in this heartfelt game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 has earned its own pedestal in the world of PC games, much like Tomb Raider. Another RPG/action-adventure game, The Witcher 3 follows Geralt of Rivia and his trusty companion, Roach, as they embark on a journey to find Geralt’s ward, Cirilla. With plenty of monsters to hunt, an immersive open world to explore and a galore of interesting NPCs to interact with, the WItcher 3 is the perfect game for you to play next!