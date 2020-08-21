PC games are improving day by day, and today’s titles are not meant for running in old laptops. The high specifications that usually come with such new games need a proper PC set-up to run smoothly.
Do not let your old laptop stand in your way of enjoying video games, however. Even though you may be sad that you are not getting a chance to play high-end games, find some solace by trying out these old and simple games that will be compatible with your old laptop.
Five best PC games for old laptops
These are the best titles that you can play in your devices:
Darkest Dungeon
If you love dark and spooky games, then this one is for you. It is a role-playing title where you control a roster of heroes who have to traverse the dungeons below a gothic mansion, where evil creatures reside. Ensure that your hero’s stress level is under check, as high-stress levels can lead to his poor performance as an explorer.
Minimum system requirements (Source: Game Debate)
- OS: Windows XP
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant
- Storage: 2 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended
Minecraft
Many players still enjoy this open-world sandbox game because of its pixelated graphics and smooth gameplay. The world of Minecraft is vast, and you can spend your time exploring the quirky features that it offers. So, start channeling your creativity in this crafting and building title.
Minimum system Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)
- CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent
- CPU SPEED: Info
- RAM: 2 GB
- OS: Windows 7 and up
- Video Card: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41 Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4
- Pixel Shader: 5.0
- Vertex Shader: 5.0
- Free Disk Space: At least 1 GB for Game Core and Other Files
Stardew Valley
If you have dreamed of leaving behind the hustle-bustle of city life and living a quiet life on a farm, this game will make that dream come true. You can grow crops, sell livestock, and socialise with the people of your town. Those who love farming will love this title, as it is, after all, a farming simulation game.
Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)
- OS: Windows Vista or greater
- Processor: 2 Ghz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+
- DirectX: Version 10
The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
The Original Strife: Veteran Edition is an ode to the original strife game released in 1996. While the graphics have improved, the gameplay has remained the same. It is a first-person, role-playing shooter where you have to acquire better weapons throughout the game to destroy enemies.
Minimum System requirements (Source: Steam)
- Windows XP / Vista / 7
- Processor: 1.0 GHz Processor
- Memory: 256 MB RAM
- Graphics: 100% DirectX compatible graphics
- DirectX: Version 9.0c
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 500 MB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible onboard / dedicated device
Batman: Arkham Asylum
If your favourite DC superhero is Batman, you will enjoy stepping into his shoes to save Gotham City. You have to play this game from the third-person perspective, and look towards building the stealth and detection skills of the Caped Crusader. Apart from the side missions, there will be many tasks that you have to accomplish to get ahead in the main story.
Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)
- CPU: Intel Pentium 4 3.0 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 3500+
- CPU SPEED: 3.0 GHz
- RAM: XP = 1 GB, Vista = 2GB
- OS: Windows XP & Vista
- VIDEO CARD: 128 MB 3D Graphics card (NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or ATI Radeon X1300 or better)
- TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB
- HARDWARE T&L: Yes
- PIXEL SHADER: 3.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 3.0
- FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB