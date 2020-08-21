PC games are improving day by day, and today’s titles are not meant for running in old laptops. The high specifications that usually come with such new games need a proper PC set-up to run smoothly.

Do not let your old laptop stand in your way of enjoying video games, however. Even though you may be sad that you are not getting a chance to play high-end games, find some solace by trying out these old and simple games that will be compatible with your old laptop.

Five best PC games for old laptops

These are the best titles that you can play in your devices:

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon (Image Credits: ArtStation)

If you love dark and spooky games, then this one is for you. It is a role-playing title where you control a roster of heroes who have to traverse the dungeons below a gothic mansion, where evil creatures reside. Ensure that your hero’s stress level is under check, as high-stress levels can lead to his poor performance as an explorer.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Game Debate)

OS: Windows XP

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

Minecraft

Minecraft (Image Credits: SparkofPhoenix, YouTube)

Many players still enjoy this open-world sandbox game because of its pixelated graphics and smooth gameplay. The world of Minecraft is vast, and you can spend your time exploring the quirky features that it offers. So, start channeling your creativity in this crafting and building title.

Minimum system Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210 3.2 GHz / AMD A8-7600 APU 3.1 GHz or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 and up

Video Card: Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 4000 (Ivy Bridge) or AMD Radeon R5 series (Kaveri line) with OpenGL 4.41 Discrete: Nvidia GeForce 400 Series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series with OpenGL 4.4

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Free Disk Space: At least 1 GB for Game Core and Other Files

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image Credits: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders)

If you have dreamed of leaving behind the hustle-bustle of city life and living a quiet life on a farm, this game will make that dream come true. You can grow crops, sell livestock, and socialise with the people of your town. Those who love farming will love this title, as it is, after all, a farming simulation game.

Minimum system requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista or greater

Processor: 2 Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+

DirectX: Version 10

The Original Strife: Veteran Edition

The Original Strife: Veteran Edition (Image Credits: Steam)

The Original Strife: Veteran Edition is an ode to the original strife game released in 1996. While the graphics have improved, the gameplay has remained the same. It is a first-person, role-playing shooter where you have to acquire better weapons throughout the game to destroy enemies.

Minimum System requirements (Source: Steam)

Windows XP / Vista / 7

Processor: 1.0 GHz Processor

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Graphics: 100% DirectX compatible graphics

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 500 MB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible onboard / dedicated device

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham Asylum (Image Credits: Wallpaperset)

If your favourite DC superhero is Batman, you will enjoy stepping into his shoes to save Gotham City. You have to play this game from the third-person perspective, and look towards building the stealth and detection skills of the Caped Crusader. Apart from the side missions, there will be many tasks that you have to accomplish to get ahead in the main story.

Minimum system requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)