PC Gaming has long been considered as the most superior platform for gaming. The hardware is extremely customisable, and players can swap out parts as per their requirement.

While the keyboard and mouse is the definitive way to play games according to a lot of players, some players might feel the need for a controller. Console players who don't usually play on the PC might find the transition to PC a bit difficult due to the keyboard and mouse setup.

Therefore, there a lot of games today that support the DualShock 4 PS4 controller as a method of input. They do not require external plugins or software like the PS4, but only that the controller be connected via USB.

Here are 5 of the best games that support the Dualshock 4 PS4 controller.

5 of the best PC games that support PS4 Controller

5) Hyper Scape

The newest addition to the Battle Royale genre is Ubisoft's new cyberpunk-themed Hyper Scape. The game currently has an open beta available just for PC and can be downloaded and played for free.

The game has full support for the PS4 controller, and is as responsive as the keyboard and mouse setup. The game encourages fast and reflex-based gunplay, and players more suited to controllers might feel comfortable.

Advertisement

4) F1 2020

Codemasters has been launching quality F1 titles back-to-back, each with their own unique update. However, F1 2020 brings the biggest change in the Codemasters F1 series with the MyTeam mode.

The MyTeam mode is the biggest selling point for the game, and is an extremely fun game mode. The game feels far better on the controller than with the standard keyboard controls.

Some would even say the only way to play F1 games is by using a controller. The rumble and haptic feedback the triggers use is absolutely essential for control in F1.

3) Far Cry 5

Ubisoft's Far Cry franchise has gone on to become one of the most popular franchises in the current landscape of gaming.

The game is set, for the first time, in North America and puts players in control of a customisable character. The location is absolutely beautiful, and the gameplay reflects the freedom in its open-ended approach to every combat situation.

Far Cry 5 improves on the shortcomings of Far Cry 4 to deliver a great game that doesn't lose steam throughout its considerable runtime.

2) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is perhaps, one of the most overlooked and underrated games of the last few years. It is surprising because the game is published by EA, whose games tend to make huge waves upon release.

However, the game's release date was handled poorly, and EA chose to drop the game between Call of Duty WWII and Battlefield 1.

The gameplay is absolutely stunning, featuring one of the best single-player campaigns in the FPS genre. Titanfall 2 is extremely responsive with a controller, and carries the signature Respawn feel.

1) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might just be the best Star Wars game in a very long time. The game borrows the best aspects of the souls like genre and delivers a fantastic game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best games of last year, and only gets better with each enemy encounter. The souls like structure of the game adds a lot of depth to what could've easily been a standard cookie-cutter Uncharted rip-off.