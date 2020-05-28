5 best PC games in India that can run on a 16 MB graphics card

Max Payne on PC

Gamers are very affectionate towards their hardware and often do not discard their old gaming setups out of sentimental value. There are several gamers who still have their 16 MB Graphics setup lying around or installed in a potato PC.

Players will often look for games that can still run on their dated hardware, which makes for an extremely nostalgic experience as there are plenty of great games that you would've played on that PC long ago during their release.

Here we look at some of the best games you can fire up on your old gaming PC with 16 MB graphics and still have loads of fun.

5 Best PC Games That Can Run on 16 MB Graphics

5) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

It simply does not get more nostalgic than the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 is a favourite of the franchise amongst the community.

The game's great gameplay mechanics that make for long gameplay sessions filled with joy is some of the most fun you can have in a videogame. The game's eclectic soundtrack featuring some of the best punk rock tracks of the era is extremely nostalgic.

People often come back to play Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 not just out of nostalgia but the amazing gameplay it has to offer as well.

Minimum Requirements:

Operational System: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

Processor: Intel Celeron 847 @ 1.10GHz / AMD Sempron Dual Core 2109

RAM Free: 32 Mb RAM

Disk Space (HD): 450 Mb Free

Directx Version: DirectX 8

4) Deus Ex

The Deus Ex franchise was recently revived by Square Enix with Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

But the original game that started it all was one of the best RPG shooters you could get your hands on back in the day. It is still a great game to play as the player freedom and freedom choice can rival some of the best games of today.

Deus Ex is a great time and thinking man's videogame and is endlessly fun if played the right way. The game is a technical masterpiece and surprisingly not that demanding, hardware-wise. A 16 MB Graphics setup is enough to run this great game.

3) Half-Life

Valve is known to put out cultural landmarks in videogames such as Counter-Strike, and Team Fortress. Half-Life is perhaps their most beloved single-player campaign and garnered rave reviews upon its release.

The Half-Life franchise is still one of the best gaming franchises that you can pick and play, with the recent release of Half-Life Alyx, A VR experience, it might be a great time to replay Gordon Freeman's adventure.

The game was a technical powerhouse at the time and pushed the PCs to the limit but is now an extremely easy game to run on 16 MB Graphics.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Info

CPU SPEED: 500 MHz

RAM: 96 MB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB video card

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 16 MB

2) Counter-Strike

Perhaps there is no other game on this list that has stayed relevant for as long as Counter-Strike has. With its newest iteration being CS:GO, which is still a giant eSports game and boasts of a large player-base.

Counter-Strike is still a great game to enjoy with friends as the classic game can offer so many hours of first person action that is enjoyable even in 2020.

Be sure to jump back in to Counter-Strike and play your favourite Maps with friends on your old 16MB graphics setup.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Info

CPU SPEED: 500 MHz

RAM: 96 MB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB video card

1) Max Payne

Claiming that Max Payne was a success for Remedy Entertainment would be putting very mildly as Max Payne was a cultural landmark in gaming.

Brining a new meaning to cinematic games, and cinematic gameplay, Max Payne destroyed sales records and brought the much loved "Bullet-Time" mechanic to the masses.

Max Payne is an excellent game by every measure and is still a great time in 2020. It can rival some of the best games of today in terms of story-telling and engaging gameplay.

A 16 MB graphics setup is enough to power this brilliant game by Remedy.

Minimum Requirements: