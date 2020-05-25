5 Best PC Games That Can Run On An i5 in India

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC

The Intel Core i5 processors have maintained their standards and released quality new generations of releases to their lines and the i5 range of processors are some of the best processors you can pick up for your PC Gaming setup.

The newer gen i5's clock in at impressive speeds upwards of 3.3 GHz and are perfect for a PC Gaming build, that coupled with a powerful GPU and a decent amount of RAM is capable of running some of the best games of the current generation of games. The i5 range processors are sturdy enough to run these great games.

5 of the Best PC Games That Can Run on an i5 Processor

Keep in mind that the processor, in this case: the i5, is not capable of running these games by itself. It must be paired with a powerful GPU (at least 2 GB of dedicated memory) and a decent amount of RAM (at least 8 GB). The games mentioned here require newer gen i5.

5) Hitman 2

One of the most popular video game franchises in the history of gaming, Hitman has provided gamers with quality installments back to back, and Hitman 2 is no different.

After the success soft reboot of the series with 2016's Hitman, expectations from the sequel could not be higher. The Sapienza level from the 2016 reboot alone could rival some of the best games in its genre, and the game was quickly elevated to one of the Game of the Year candidates.

Hitman 2 delivered on all expectations and then some, with stellar sandbox-style levels in diverse parts of the world; including Mumbai. The Mumbai level is an extremely fun experience for Indian gamers, as they must eliminate their targets in a familiar setting.

The i5 range of processors aren't that expensive to get, and shouldn't set you back by much.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

4) Far Cry 5

After the slightly underwhelming reception of Far Cry 4, Ubisoft had a lot of catching up to do with their next release. Far Cry 5 was deemed as a return to form for Ubisoft Montreal as they delivered an instant winner with Far Cry 5.

Far Cry 5 is perhaps the best game in the franchise in terms of scale and player freedom. Although Far Cry 2 is considered the most "real and authentic" combat experience, Far Cry 5 takes the wilder approach by delivering a captivating story of a small town in America plagued by cult fanaticism.

It is a breath of fresh air in terms of a lighter approach but still close enough to its darker roots.

The i5 can prove to be very powerful when paired with great hardware.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 | AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 | AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

3) Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is to videogames what Metal is to music. It is a fast, unrelenting, continuous assault of glorious First-Person action that is sure to get hearts beating faster and heads banging at the same time.

Doom Eternal is the follow-up to 2016's Doom, which was met with praise and critical acclaim upon its release and was quickly heralded as the best shooter of the decade.

The next decade got off to a great start in the form of Doom Eternal that is now considered the best shooter in years. It was a hard job to begin with, to improve on Doom, but ID Software why they're one of the best developers in the game with Doom Eternal.

The game's soundtrack by Mick Gordon is an added bonus, as it is considered one of the best soundtracks in the history of gaming.

The i5 range of processors should be able to hold their own when running Doom Eternal, an extremely taxing game for all setups.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-Bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280(3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

2) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red's magnum opus that was The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt won a crazy number of Game of the Year Awards and rightfully so. It remains one of the greatest games in the history of gaming, and one of the best games you can pick up for your PC.

This is the last chapter of Geralt of Rivia's story, the titular Witcher who must find his adopted daughter Ciri and protect her from the Wild Hunt. The story is one of the best, perhaps the best story told in the history of gaming, and the gameplay is second to none.

With one of the biggest maps in open-world games, the Witcher 3 is detailed and extensive to the highest degree with even side quests sporting full voice-acting and cutscenes and multiple levels.

This kind of in-depth gameplay has rarely ever been seen before or since, and The Witcher 3 is a solid game even in 2020.

The i5 range of processors are sturdy enough to handle the vast open worlds of the Witcher.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 35 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar have proved time and time again that they are at the pinnacle of gaming when it comes to vast open world with great storytelling. Red Dead Redemption 2 might just be their most ambitious title and the most solid story they've ever told.

The game is a prequel to the events of Red Dead Redemption and tells the story of Arthur Morgan, a member of Dutch's gang, the same gang as John Marsten in the first game.

Arthur's story might just be the most heartfelt and emotional stories in the history of gaming and the gameplay maintains the level that people have come to expect off of Rockstar.

If the i5 is at the heart of a good gaming setup, Red Dead Redemption should run smoothly without issues.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Note: Most of these system requirements list i5 2500K @ 3.3 GHz, referring to the near generations of i5 that clock in at 3.3 GHz.