5 best players for the TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25

EA Sports has recently released the most-awaited EA FC 25 TOTY Blueprint Evolution on Ultimate Team for gamers to create their TOTY player card. With this EVO, they no longer have to wait to receive a TOTY item from a particular pack. However, unlike other evolutions, it's not free. Gamers must spend around 500,000 EA FC Coins or 1,000 FC Points to turn their normal card into a TOTY evolution monster.

Since it costs tons of in-game currency, gamers must ensure to use the right players for the evolution. This article will list the top five players they should use to get the best value through TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

5 best players to use in TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

1) Raphinha (Overall 94)

Raphinha TOTY EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Barcelona's el Capitano Raphinha is a great option to upgrade using TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. While his base rare gold lacked the shooting and dribbling skills, this evolution can cover up those setbacks to an extent. Here are the evolved attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 54

Physicality: 77

On top of that, Raphinha possesses First Touch+, Rapid+, and Finesse Shot+ playstyle traits after his evolution. Netizens are very fond of his attributes and a few of them use him as ST.

2) Rodrygo (Overall 94)

Rodrygo TOTY EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo can receive exceptional attributes across the board after undergoing TOTY Blueprint Evolution in Ultimate Team. The EVO mainly boosts a player's shooting and dribbling, and Rodrygo's TOTW is no exception. Here are the evolved stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 32

Physicality: 68

Similar to Raphinha's card, it'll receive First Touch+, Rapid+, and Finesse Shot+ playstyle traits. While many netizens complained about Rodrygo's First Touch playstyle, this evolution will provide him with the right one, turning him into a force to be reckoned with.

3) Geyse (Overall 94)

Geyse TOTY EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The Geyse TOTW card is one of the most prolific cards to undergo TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Similar to any other card, the evolution will drastically increase her shooting, dribbling, and passing attributes. Here are her final stats:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 90

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 44

Physicality: 92

She'll receive three standard PlayStyles+—First Touch+, Rapid+, and Finesse Shot+—making her an ideal choice as an RM or ST on the virtual field.

4) Cole Palmer (Overall 94)

Cole Palmer EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Cole Palmer is one of the highly sought-after CAM cards, best fitted in the Premier League Ultimate Team squads. While his original TOTY item costs around 2,605,000 FC Coins, gamers can convert his 87-rated TOTW card into a TOTY beast featuring almost similar stats across the board. Here are his attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 90

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 52

Physicality: 71

He'll receive the First Touch+, Rapid+, and Finesse Shot+ playstyle traits, thanks to the TOTY Blueprint Evolution. It's a really good alternative for those who can't afford the original one. However, netizens still don't seem to like his card and usually prefer his Winter Wildcards SBC.

5) Ousmane Dembele (Overall 94)

Ousmane Demele EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Ousmane Dembele's 87-rated TOTW card has already been a fan-favorite in the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. It can be a great upgrade if gamers use a TOTY Blueprint Evolution for this French forward. Here are his stats after the EVO:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 90

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 42

Physicality: 65

While Dembele's 87-rated card lacked the shooting attribute, this evolution can easily cover the setback. It's a great addition for anyone looking to get their hands on a TOTY player. Meanwhile, netizens have mixed feelings about the PlayStyles.

That concludes everything related to the best players to use in TOTY Blueprint Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

For more information on the latest TOTY EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

